Thanksgiving hotline

“Add some water from the giblets you boiled.” Uh oh. I trudged back to the stuffing bowl, peering inside like a motorist at an accident scene. I dumped in some tap water, then crammed lumps of the gummy mixture into both ends of the bird.

I stood back and looked. Something was wrong.

My turkey didn’t look like the pictures I’d seen in Woman’s Day where the bird squatted on a platter with its arms folded under like a contented cat.

Mine had wings that were sticking out like thumbs.

“How do I get these little arms out of the way?” I heard Mom chewing something. How could she be eating when I needed her? I waited impatiently as she swallowed.

“You have to bend them under.”

I hung up, grabbed both wings and hunched over the turkey like a Sumo wrestler poised for a match. By the end of a 10-count, I had won the pin. My shirt was ruined and there were button indentations on the turkey’s skin, but those wings were tucked.

I hefted the foil pan into an oven that had up till then cooked nothing but frozen pizzas and canned biscuits. Now it was time to wait.