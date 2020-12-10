That's a wrap!

With maddening precision, he folds a line across on edge of the paper and pulls it up across the top of the box. One tiny tab of tape holds it onto the box. A few more minutes, lots of folding and smoothing, and a tiny bit more tape. He’s done.

He steps back like a calf-roper, his arms raised in triumph. I think I should throw roses.

Now it’s my turn. I close my eyes and reach into a bag. Oh, boy! My gift is shaped like a stop sign. It is bulgy in the middle and has a plastic ridge around the edges. What a challenge! I feel John’s shudder traveling down to his feet, across the floor, and up my spine.

“You aren’t gonna do THAT one — are you??” I’ve already chosen my paper; a brand-new roll with a pattern. John would just LOVE to match the edges of this pattern. Too bad.

I try to cut the paper straight, but the scissors make a curvy line, and the blades rip an alligator-toothed edge along the end of the paper. He is groaning. I slap the wrap over the top of the gift. Looks like the middle. We’ll see.

Gathering the edges up and crimping them along the corners like a pie crust, I reach for the tape.

By now, John’s face is as red as Rudolph’s nose. His voice takes on the gruffness of 10 Grinches. Plus 2.