That's about the thighs of it

I just finished a bowl of ice cream. I feel immediately guilty, knowing I’ve gained weight over the last few months and that ice cream is not a diet food. But I am weak. So weak.

There’s no doubt I’m getting bigger. The scale isn’t my gauge, though. I have my own test, developed over years of body image angst. And no matter how I try to

ignore its telling results, the truth is plain to see.

If I can stand with my feet touching and feel my legs rubbing together anywhere along the line, I’m in trouble. Now, I don’t expect to see daylight between my thighs. I’ll give myself about halfway down to my knees before I start to panic.

What I see now is a total eclipse from knee to waist. A small child could hide behind my legs and win at Hide and Seek. When I stand with my legs together, the cellulite makes the line they draw look like a patch of gravel road. Not pretty.

The experts say it all comes down to this: I must either increase my physical activity or decrease my food intake.

I’ve always thought I moved around as much as the next guy. More than some. I look for closer parking spots at Wal-Mart, but I only make one or two circuits in my car before giving up and hoofing it from a distant slot.