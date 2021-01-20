The 2021 legislative session has begun

During the discussion on the censure motion, members considered increasing the severity of the penalty to expulsion. The amendment to expel Price received support from 91 House members and was added to the House Ethics Complaint. However, the amendment was 18 votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary to pass the measure, the amendment sponsor reconsidered the motion and removed the amendment from the legislation. With that the House then voted to approve the original censure document by a vote of 140-3.

Representative Price will also have no supervisory authority over any intern during his time as a member of the Missouri House and any employee assigned to him will be under the direct supervision of the chief clerk. Price will receive no committee assignments and will not be allowed to hold any leadership position. He will also pay a fine of $22,492.25 to reimburse the House for costs related to the investigation of the complaint.

