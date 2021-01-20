Dear Friends,
The 2021 legislative session has begun. I returned to the Capitol along with other members of the House to begin the 101st General Assembly of the Missouri House of Representatives. Much of the week was for filing bills, to get our offices organized, and to receive committee assignments.
My new office is now located on the 4th floor of the Capitol in room 412. My new committee assignments are the Consent and House Procedures Committee which met to set the rules and procedures in which the Missouri House would operate during the 101st General Assembly. I will continue to serve on the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee which oversees all bills dealing with health and mental bills.
I will now serve on the Corrections and Public Institutions Committee which will be important to my district because of the prisons in our region. Finally, I was assigned to the Pensions Committee of which I have a particular interest in order to protect the pensions of our teachers and other citizen’s retirements.
Gov. Parson’s Inauguration
On Monday, Jan. 11th members of the Missouri House and Senate convened for a joint session on the steps of the Missouri State Capitol building to attend the inauguration of Gov. Mike Parson, who was sworn in as Missouri’s 57th governor, along with other statewide officials. The ceremony included musical selections performed by the 135th Missouri Army National Guard Band and Missouri State University Chorale. Additionally, the Missouri National Guard performed a 19-gun salute, and a B-2 Stealth Bomber performed a fly-over.
The ceremony concluded with a special salute to Missouri signifying its entry as the 24th state in the United States 200 years ago. The ceremony also included a number of COVID-19 precautions to ensure the safety of all those in attendance.
Following the swearing in ceremony, Gov. Parson delivered a brief address and stated “As the leader of this state, it is my job to make life better for every Missourian. This state is more than my house. It is my home. I will care for the unborn to the elderly, the rich to the poor, regardless of the color of your skin. I see each of you. I want the best for all of you,” he said.
Other state office holders sworn in were Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft, and Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
The traditional inaugural ball that coincides with the event was postponed until a time when guests can attend safely.
HB 429 and HB 430 approved
The House Committee on Children and Families met Tuesday, Jan. 12th to discuss and approve two pieces of legislation that will reduce the financial burden for foster parents and families interested in adopting children.
HB 429 authorizes an income tax deduction for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent. The bill will authorize a deduction of $2,500 for an individual and $5,000 for a married couple if they provide foster care for at least six months.
HB 430 expands the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Currently the credit applies only to those who adopt special needs children. The bill will continue to give priority to special needs adoptions.
Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo stated “As a caucus and as a party we believe in fighting to protect the lives of the unborn and to promote the health and well-being of all children in our state. We want every child who is born in Missouri to have the support they need to lead happy, healthy, productive lives that will allow them to make good on their vast potential.”
Historic censure motion (HC 1)
For the first time in Missouri history the Missouri House of Representatives voted to censure one of our members. With a bipartisan vote of 140-3, the members of the House voted to censure state Representative Wiley Price, District 84, for ethical misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a state legislator.
Representative Price was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a Missouri House intern and for intimidating his assistant for performing her duties as a mandated reporter. During the course of the investigation the committee also found that Representative Price had worked to obstruct the committee’s investigation by attempting to coerce a witness and by committing perjury.
During the discussion on the censure motion, members considered increasing the severity of the penalty to expulsion. The amendment to expel Price received support from 91 House members and was added to the House Ethics Complaint. However, the amendment was 18 votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary to pass the measure, the amendment sponsor reconsidered the motion and removed the amendment from the legislation. With that the House then voted to approve the original censure document by a vote of 140-3.
Representative Price will also have no supervisory authority over any intern during his time as a member of the Missouri House and any employee assigned to him will be under the direct supervision of the chief clerk. Price will receive no committee assignments and will not be allowed to hold any leadership position. He will also pay a fine of $22,492.25 to reimburse the House for costs related to the investigation of the complaint.
We are doing great!
As many of you as aware, my wife Denise and I contracted the COVID -19 coronavirus just before Christmas. We were very sick but we are doing very well now and getting stronger every day! I want to thank all of you who sent us food and well wishes along with your prayers. I am honored to get to represent such a special district, District 116. Please be safe and follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, washing your hands, and appropriately distancing from others.