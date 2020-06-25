The 'Cancel Culture' of free speech

In Missouri, we know that these massive companies cannot continue to violate our Constitutional rights. To ensure they don’t, Senator Josh Hawley recently introduced the Limiting Section 230 Immunity to Good Samaritans Act. This bill prevents the Section 230 protections from being provided to online companies unless they clearly detail their content moderation policies and pledge to enforce them in good faith. Under this legislation, when Americans feel these companies are not living up to their end of the deal, they can sue for $5,000 and attorney’s fees. Silencing free speech is illegal in the United States, and it is something the American people will never accept. Google, Twitter, Facebook, and others, must understand that they are not too big to be held accountable.

The past few weeks have shown just how powerful these massive tech companies have become. Yet, the threat towards the free speech of conservative voices is not only a fight playing out online but also in newsrooms at some of the largest and oldest publications in this country. After having published an op-ed written by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, The New York Times faced a firestorm of liberal criticism. The paper’s own staff were not prepared to read a viewpoint with which they did not agree. So, rather than engage in debate on the ideas, they complained that the opinions expressed by Senator Cotton amounted to violence. Words are not violence, and the views expressed by Senator Cotton on the looting and rioting are held by many Americans. Yet after initially supporting the piece’s publication, the publisher of the New York Times later bowed down before the mob and fired the Head of the Opinion desk who allowed the opinion piece to be published.