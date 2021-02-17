The challenge of feeding a cat

Cats have their own yardstick for deciding if the food they are offered is editable or not. One, is it the same thing they ate and loved yesterday? Two, was it bought on sale? Three, did the owner sneak a salmon fillet into the house she’s planning on having for her dinner? They’ll curl their lip, lash their tail and walk away if the answer to any of these is “yes.”

If you’ve ever tried to pass off the six cans for $1 stuff to a cat as “Sauteed Lobster in Bearnaise Sauce” then you know how stupid a cat can make you feel when he just sits and stares at you with “The Look.” Forget it! A cat could make Julia Childs look like a fast-food junkie when it comes to being finicky about food.

I once found a sale on the cat food “Fancy Fish Unmentionables” they had been doing handstands over the day before. Hoping to save enough money to have my tires rotated, I filled an extra cart with the cans.

When I served it to them that evening expecting purrs and gurgles of delight, all three cats reacted as though they had come face-to-face with a pit bull. They were having none of it.

Telling them you had to sell a kidney to buy their once preferred cat food moves them not at all. Coaxing and pleading only brings yawns and bathing of their nether regions.