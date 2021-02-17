The challenge of feeding a cat

Transparency note: I originally wrote this column a good number of years ago when I was owned by three cats. It may be a bit exaggerated, but anyone who has lived with and provided for a cat will see a lot of truth in it. Cats live by one motto when dealing with humans: “Don’t confuse me with the dog. I do what I want, when I want, where I want and if I want — and usually I don’t.” There is no negotiation. – Janet
I spend a lot of time standing in the pet food aisle at the supermarket trying to think like a cat.
So far, I haven’t come within a whisker of succeeding.
I’ve tried stalking the cat food display; ears back, nose twitching, tail switching, only to be directed to the restroom by a worried stock boy.
I’ve sniffed the cans and rubbed them with my chin as this seems to be one of the sensory areas of cats, and all I’ve gotten for my efforts is a gigantic sneezing attack.
When I look at those colorful cans with names like “Gourmet Goodie Grill,” “Catch ‘O the Day,” and “Succulent Beef in Sauce,” I’m tempted to throw away my frozen Weight Watchers dinner and dine with the felines.
If I were a cat, I’d purr like a Harley engine if someone placed a plate of “Fisherman’s Choice Platter” in front of me. Which is obviously why I flunk the cat test.
Cats have their own yardstick for deciding if the food they are offered is editable or not. One, is it the same thing they ate and loved yesterday? Two, was it bought on sale? Three, did the owner sneak a salmon fillet into the house she’s planning on having for her dinner? They’ll curl their lip, lash their tail and walk away if the answer to any of these is “yes.”
If you’ve ever tried to pass off the six cans for $1 stuff to a cat as “Sauteed Lobster in Bearnaise Sauce” then you know how stupid a cat can make you feel when he just sits and stares at you with “The Look.” Forget it! A cat could make Julia Childs look like a fast-food junkie when it comes to being finicky about food.
I once found a sale on the cat food “Fancy Fish Unmentionables” they had been doing handstands over the day before. Hoping to save enough money to have my tires rotated, I filled an extra cart with the cans.
When I served it to them that evening expecting purrs and gurgles of delight, all three cats reacted as though they had come face-to-face with a pit bull. They were having none of it.
Telling them you had to sell a kidney to buy their once preferred cat food moves them not at all. Coaxing and pleading only brings yawns and bathing of their nether regions.
One day I was on my hands and knees by their food dish trying to coax them into eating their “Picky Kitty Perch.” I was patting the dish, rubbing my tummy and saying “Yummy, yummy” when a visiting neighbor walked in.