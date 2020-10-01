The challenge of the 'Golden Rule'

Rusty Wirt, the senior pastor at Concord Church, where I am on staff, preached a wonderful sermon last Sunday about the golden rule. He shared Jesus’ words from the Sermon on the Mount, “Do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. This is the essence of all that is taught in the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 7:12, NLT)

Rusty explained that there are two Greek words that can be translated “others.” The first means, “one of the same kind,” the additional means merely, “another human being.” In the golden rule Jesus used the second. He was saying, we are to treat even those who are different from us the way we want to be treated.

It is challenging to be good to those who are like us, and far more difficult to be kind, generous and understanding when others are different than we are. In fact, this is a variation of something Jesus said earlier in the Sermon on the Mount, “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.” (Matthew 5:44, NIV)

At a time when our culture proclaims tolerance and diversity, but is increasingly intolerant, people with diverse opinions regularly yell at one another instead of listening to each other. We need to embrace Jesus’ challenge now more than ever.