On April 28, 1999, a mere eight days after the Columbine shooting, shock rocker Marilyn Manson was scheduled to perform in Iowa City. Manson’s music was prominent in the lives of Columbine killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, so a lot of emotion surrounded the concert. Since the deadly pair had specifically targeted several Christian students because of their faith, authorities prepared for a confrontation between angry Christians and devoted Manson fans.

However, several local Christian leaders challenged believers to seriously consider Jesus’ words from the Sermon on the Mount. “…If someone slaps you on the right cheek, offer the other cheek also.” (Matthew 5:39, NLT) They encouraged Christians to show Manson fans Jesus’ love in visible ways.

Multiple churches accepted the challenge. They converged on the sidewalks outside the Five Seasons Center, to pray for concertgoers and demonstrate God’s love. Small groups gathered and prayed around the arena; churches throughout the city had Christians gather to pray.

One church bought 100 pizzas and distributed slices to fans. Another bought cookies, and 1,200 cans of soda to hand out. Others gave away sandwiches. One youth group even collected $200 and paid several concertgoers’ parking fees.