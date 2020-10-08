The death of Breonna Taylor

The law is the law even when we don’t like it. Charges were dismissed for six of the soldiers and the two known to have fired were convicted of manslaughter. Bostonians were in shock: the troops would not be punished. It is easy to understand the anger of the colonists, but from a modern perspective hanging the soldiers would not have been justice.

Back to Breonna Taylor. It is difficult to see no one held accountable for Taylor’s death. However, it is also difficult to punish the police, if they were following the law. The record of the grand jury is currently under review. The police had obtained a no-knock warrant and claimed they announced themselves when they took the door and were fired upon and fired back. I understand the anger. Taylor did nothing wrong and her boyfriend had the right to protect himself and Taylor.

The police are the easiest to direct that anger towards, yet maybe the anger needs to be at the one who signed the warrant, or gave the evidence, or maybe the very idea of a no-knock warrant itself. I understand that human nature wants someone to be accountable. Yet the symbol of justice is a blindfolded woman holding scales. The image is meant to convey the idea that justice is blind and only weighs the evidence without emotion.

There has been no justice for the unnecessary killing of Breonna Taylor. If the review of the grand jury finds errors in the proceeding and the police are convicted, the police need to answer for their crimes. However, if no legal wrongs are found and the grand jury is overturned to satisfy political pressure or the protesters, then, as with the Boston soldiers in 1770, their punishment would not bring justice, just a compounding of tragedy.

Dr. James Finck is an associate professor of history at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.

