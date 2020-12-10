The elastic in my body broke

HAH! Like snowbirds, they’ve all headed south along with the rest of my body parts! You can almost hear the elastic in your body snapping. Ping…ping.

The face is the most noticeable part of the body (unless you’re Dolly Parton or a hunkie bodybuilder) since it’s the one that faces the world each day — and the first sign of “Hello, Mother!” to appear in your bathroom mirror. Yikes! When did that happen?

You’re admonished throughout life to “keep your nose to the grindstone,” “shoulders back,” “a smile on your face,” and “your chin up!” The result is that you have a worn nose, a smile that’s more of a grimace, aching rounded shoulders, and a sagging chin that won’t tighten even if you wear a chinstrap at nights.

Nope, the only thing that will bring back even your not-quite-over-the-hill middle years is cosmetic surgery! But a word of warning—cosmetic surgery for the face is like deciding to update a room by painting the walls of one room — it’s just the beginning!

The painted walls only highlight the need for new carpeting that, in turn, make the old furniture really look shabby and new pieces must be purchased, which of course points up the necessity for new accessories! Marvelous! The entire room has now been redecorated! Job well done!