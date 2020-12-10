The elastic in my body broke

A number of years back there was a hit Christmas song that came out titled “All I Want for Christmas Are My Two Front Teeth.” Far from being a traditional Christmas carol, this silly lament over lost teeth was sung by a, supposedly, lisping youngster. You heard it everywhere during the season — television, radio, elevators, department stores and on diner jukeboxes. There were many variations eventually being sung by everyday folk that listed the extreme and funny things they wanted for Christmas.
Just recently, while applying a supposedly “skin-tightening, youth-restoring moisturizer”, (Big laugh, as the only thing it tightened was my wallet!) I found myself humming that little brain-worm ditty and inserting the words “…my body elastic back” instead of two front teeth, as I still have those.
Oh, yeah — Old Father Time does leave evidence of his passing every year. Another wrinkle here, a line there, gray hair everywhere! Soon those wrinkles and lines have turned into a semblance of the Grand Canyon! Your chin sags, your nose droops, your lip line and color fade, and your eyebrows are either non-existent or look like a hedgerow.
I actually spent five frustrating minutes the other morning trying to pluck one stray eyebrow hair — only to discover that it was a wrinkle! True!!
What happened to that tight profile? That perky nose? Those full and pouty lips? The firm, glowing skin?
HAH! Like snowbirds, they’ve all headed south along with the rest of my body parts! You can almost hear the elastic in your body snapping. Ping…ping.
The face is the most noticeable part of the body (unless you’re Dolly Parton or a hunkie bodybuilder) since it’s the one that faces the world each day — and the first sign of “Hello, Mother!” to appear in your bathroom mirror. Yikes! When did that happen?
You’re admonished throughout life to “keep your nose to the grindstone,” “shoulders back,” “a smile on your face,” and “your chin up!” The result is that you have a worn nose, a smile that’s more of a grimace, aching rounded shoulders, and a sagging chin that won’t tighten even if you wear a chinstrap at nights.
Nope, the only thing that will bring back even your not-quite-over-the-hill middle years is cosmetic surgery! But a word of warning—cosmetic surgery for the face is like deciding to update a room by painting the walls of one room — it’s just the beginning!
The painted walls only highlight the need for new carpeting that, in turn, make the old furniture really look shabby and new pieces must be purchased, which of course points up the necessity for new accessories! Marvelous! The entire room has now been redecorated! Job well done!
But you never noticed before how tired and out-of-date the hall and dining room look? The floodgates have opened and the next thing you know the entire house has been remodeled. Then you discover how pitiful and neglected the yard is.
By this time, you have three choices — use your old-age savings and the kids’ college funds to hire a professional landscaping service, concrete the entire lawn or simply move to a new home!
It’s the same with a facelift. The face looks much better, but also calls for a new hairstyle and color, and a more stylish wardrobe. Wait! Before you buy a new wardrobe, shouldn’t you get a bit of liposuction done to get rid of that little tummy and even the love-handle hips? Maybe even a small implant for the boobies? Then you can start a gym class to lose another pound or three and even hire a personal trainer to help your body get firm and fit and put the spring back into your step. What you really want, and need is a full body-lift! Yes!!!! A trip to Arizona and Elizabeth Arden’s Red Door Spa, that’s the ticket!
Finally!!! A new and improved YOU! Your hubby will be so proud to be seen with his trim, energetic, young-looking bride again.
Good grief!!! When did he become that unkempt, tired, bald, out-of-shape and old-looking???
Humm…
