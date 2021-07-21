The first snore

The Garden of Eden could not have been Paradise if Adam snored. The first man was perfect at first, so he didn’t. Eve could lie next to him, cover his deficient rib cage with a loving embrace and drift off to sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Then came the fateful day of banishment from the Garden. Adam and Eve collapsed in exhaustion when evening came in their barren wasteland and huddled together for warmth. Eve’s body spooned against her man’s and she felt his weary muscles relax.

She sighed and let her eyes flutter closed…

A tiny, purring sound — a bit like the noise she’d heard from the animal Adam had named “CAT”—slinked into the space left by Adam’s donated rib. It curled up against his lung for warmth and a delicate vibration jittered from his breath.

Eve, unfamiliar with her surroundings and bone-tired, heard the clatter but dismissed it as a yet-to-be-named creature roaming the wilds of this new land.

Adam’s chest rose and fell rhythmically. His lips parted slightly and air rushed into his body on fierce, ragged claws. The wind he had captured in his lungs pelted against his chest, dislodging another purr. A snort puffed from his mouth and splatted against Eve’s ear. It woke her up. She sat upright and looked around.