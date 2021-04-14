The future of Christianity

However, according to researcher Glenn T. Stanton, the situation for American churches is not nearly as dire as the headlines suggest. In his comprehensive and well documented 2019 book, The Myth of the Dying Church: How Christianity Is Actually Thriving in America and the World, Stanton explains only a segment of churches is in steep decline. According to the Pew Study, between 2007 and 2014 mainline churches, those who have walked farthest from their traditional beliefs, lost five million members and the numbers may even be significantly higher.

During the same period "evangelical" churches gained between 2 and 5 million new members. Much of the new growth is among non-denominational churches who do not report attendance numbers to a denomination.

Let me be clear, my purpose in this column is not to attack churches who are losing members, in fact, I am part of the Southern Baptist Convention, which is the only conservative denomination seeing significant losses.

My point is that Christianity is doing better than most believe. Philip Jenkins, one of the world's leading experts on the global church, estimates Christianity will not merely keep its current 2 billion followers but will likely gain another billion in the next 20 years. He is convinced Christianity will remain the world's largest religion for at least another 80 years.

Why are churches doing better than expected? Because people need God. Jesus made that very point when he said, "The harvest is great, but the workers are few." (Matthew 9:37, NLT) Jesus recognized people are searching for the hope only God can give. This week I want to encourage my fellow believers, do not lose heart, even as things change- God remains God. He is always at work and the future is much brighter than reported.

