The gift of October

October is an object lesson from God. We may plod unwittingly through the other eleven months, tossing hours and minutes away like loose change from deep pockets. Our thoughts may run shallow; life is a long list of have to’s and need to’s.

But then October comes. We step outside one morning, hurrying to somewhere, and our skin tingles in surprise. The breeze swipes across our faces like a cool washcloth against fevered brows. We gasp, relieved.

October has taken the dullness from the world and filled it with crunchy paths, crisp leaves, and skies that hold whispers of feathery clouds. We take a deep breath. And wake up again.

The hillsides tug at our eyes. Kaleidoscope colors glint from trees whose leaves burst with fatal beauty. They celebrate October’s arrival with reds, oranges, yellows, purples. No dull passing for these. No listless wafting from limb to dirt.

The leaves trumpet a farewell in proper fashion, and teach us the brilliant bonus of a life well lived.