The greatest gift

The next year a new doctor joined the group, but Dr. Lynch volunteered to work Christmas Eve, wondering if the Lees would return. She kept her eye on the door and again, at precisely 9 p.m., they arrived this time bringing their new grandchild.

The tradition continued for 13 years. Twice the Lee’s brought grandchildren and once even a great grandchild. The ER staff knew about the annual ritual and did their best to give the friends a little time each Christmas Eve. The last year the doctor’s gift was a beautiful crystal bell engraved with a single word: friendship.

Mr. Lee died the next year, but Dr. Lynch and her family ring the bell she received each Christmas Eve at 9 p.m. and remember the man who never forgot.

I hope you were touched by this caring doctor and grateful family. However, I trust you will be even more moved by the good news that God loved us enough to send his Son on the very first Christmas. This year we need the original Christmas story and the angel’s words when they proclaimed, “good news of great joy to all people.” (Luke 2:10, NLT) We need God’s love and hope, especially this year. Like Mr. Lee and his family, we must never forget the importance of being grateful for what we have been given.

