The impact of faith

A current popular trend is to revise the stories of American heroes. Certainly, historical revisions are appropriate when facts provide new information. However, not all revisions are accurate.

Numerous contemporary scholars suggest our founding father, George Washington, was not a Christian, but merely a deist. They suggest he believed in moral behavior but did not believe God makes a difference in the world.

Several years ago, my mother and father-in-law gave me the book, George Washington’s Sacred Fire. It is a nearly 1,200-page scholarly volume which examines our first president’s faith in great detail. The author, Peter Lillback, spent 15 years studying Washington’s writings, journals, letters and what his closest friends and family wrote about his faith.

Princeton professor, Robert George, summarized the book this way, “…Dr. Lillback buries the myth that Washington was an unbeliever — at most a ‘deist’ — under an avalanche of facts…”

Other scholars have come to the same conclusion. Noted historian and future president of Harvard, Jared Sparks, compiled a 12-volume set on Washington’s writings in which he wrote, “To say that he [George Washington] was not a Christian would be to impeach his sincerity and honesty… It is neither credible nor possible.”