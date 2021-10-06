I’ve always seemed to somehow, unintentionally, find myself in the Land of OOPS! and more frequently as I get older. I don’t like it anymore now than the first thousand or so times I’ve been there.
OOPS! is not an exclusive, fun, or even an attractive place to visit. It has nothing to recommend it: no beaches, resorts, spectacular views, museums, restaurants, or entertainment venues. Actually, it’s pretty much a washout.
I’d compare it with making that “once in a lifetime trip” to some exotic locale, only to find on arrival that 1) the airport has been closed by a terrorist bombing; 2) they’ve just been hit by a natural disaster of fire, flood, storm or all three; 3) it’s the year when the locust plague has returned; or 4) since you’ve been airborne, your destination country has had a revolution.
You get the idea: it’s the place of perpetually threatening skies, high humidity, sand fleas and you’ve just discovered why you should never drink the local water.
Yet, it seems to be a popular place, as so many of us are frequent visitors. We’re either just going, have arrived or are hastily trying to find the quickest way out. It’s quite easy to identify us: we’re the ones with red faces.
An accidental slip of the tongue, forgotten date or misspoken name when talking or fingers when writing and, WHAMO! I’m on a fast track back to OOPS! I’ve been there so often that I’m now on the tax roll.
The only saving grace about my time there is that I always see someone or several “someones” I know to commiserate with. As I said, there is no membership, password, family status, or esteemed profession required to earn entrance to that community. OOPS! is the most democratic place you’ll ever find. Everyone is welcomed regardless of race, color, creed, sex, age, gender, financial status, or intellect. The sign at the entrance says it all: “You All Come.” And we do.
Now OOPS! has a suburb called “Slips Over” with the cross street of “Do Over.” But that’s usually for those of a more athletic or active nature. I haven’t been there since I quit playing marbles after I lost my best shooter at the age of nine.
The community of WHOOPS! is the adjoining community separated only by a city limits sign and a very thin line. You’ll know when you’ve crossed over, as most of the people there are recovering physically from falls, trips, stumbles, or accidents and usually have the accessories of a cane, crutch, sling, wheelchair, or large bandage and a story about how this happened that they can’t wait to tell you….in great length.
There’s a special neighborhood as part of this town called “WHOOPS-A-DAISY!” where those with a number of close calls of the above-mentioned misfortunes congregate. They all have a neurosis about making the transition to WHOOPS! They are a very close-knit group. In fact, everyone there is afraid to move!