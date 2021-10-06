I’ve always seemed to somehow, unintentionally, find myself in the Land of OOPS! and more frequently as I get older. I don’t like it anymore now than the first thousand or so times I’ve been there.

OOPS! is not an exclusive, fun, or even an attractive place to visit. It has nothing to recommend it: no beaches, resorts, spectacular views, museums, restaurants, or entertainment venues. Actually, it’s pretty much a washout.

I’d compare it with making that “once in a lifetime trip” to some exotic locale, only to find on arrival that 1) the airport has been closed by a terrorist bombing; 2) they’ve just been hit by a natural disaster of fire, flood, storm or all three; 3) it’s the year when the locust plague has returned; or 4) since you’ve been airborne, your destination country has had a revolution.

You get the idea: it’s the place of perpetually threatening skies, high humidity, sand fleas and you’ve just discovered why you should never drink the local water.

Yet, it seems to be a popular place, as so many of us are frequent visitors. We’re either just going, have arrived or are hastily trying to find the quickest way out. It’s quite easy to identify us: we’re the ones with red faces.