“For we know, brothers loved by God, that He has chosen you…” 1 Thessalonians 1:4 (ESV)

Chosen? In my experience, this concept of God’s election has been one of the most hotly debated topics amongst Christians and one of the teachings most ridiculed by those looking for something to critique. I’ve been on the receiving end of passionate appeals from both sides.

In fact, the topic has sometimes become so polarizing, you might be tempted to stop reading this article before it even starts. Bear with me for just a second. I promise there are no veiled provocations here. (A conversation with my gracious, proof-reading wife might have encouraged me to include that disclaimer…)

This truth as laid out again and again in Scripture was never meant to divide. It was never meant to become a soap box or pet topic for merely intellectual debates either. In fact, Paul mentions it in his opening remarks to this incredibly new group of believers in Thessalonica because it’s supposed to point to… amazing love.

Look at the context here. Paul says he knows they are loved because God chose them. That choosing word is where the debates begin to rage. However, I feel this is largely because we cannot view the concept of choice apart from our own human selfishness. My choices can’t be separated from my desire for some things and some people over others for reasons that, often, are tied very closely to my emotional preferences. My choices aren’t equally loving, or equally just, or equally anything. In fact, my choices will never be holier than my deeply flawed character — neither will yours. Thankfully, we’re not God.

See, God’s choices are a reflection of His character too. His character that is always loving, and always faithful, and always just. That means any choosing He does must be a form of decision making alien to our natures.

Still yet, it’s no less deliberate. Next week, we’ll look at how He demonstrated that love for this church (and us). For today, let’s just camp out with what should be a life-shaking revelation: the God of the universe loves you on purpose! Contrary to being a source of unnecessary strife, this doctrine should remind you there is One — the One — who wants to walk with you and who cares enough to not only wipe your tears but to also point you away from all that causes them as He draws you into His marvelous grace and abundant life. Yes, this will pull you away from so much our world pushes as good, but it will also pull you into the arms of the Savior who chooses to love you! See, He loves you on purpose, and He loves you to a purpose — saving grace.

Why diminish that choice of love? Can’t we rejoice while we rest in that mercy instead?

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.