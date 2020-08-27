The mail crisis which isn’t

The left seized on their viral social media posts to say that Postmaster DeJoy and Donald Trump were making these cuts to try and negatively impact the accessibility and integrity of anyone mailing in ballots this election. Again, this is false. As a matter of fact, USPS has been actively engaging with and working with states to inform them if their new mail in laws are even feasible or workable given the flows and schedule of mail deliverability and receipt.

They have been trying to work with states to let them know if their deadlines for sending out and receiving ballots even make sense, since often they are set by state boards of election with little experience in the logistics of postal operations. Just look at what happened in the recent New York primaries when thousands of people who requested absentee ballots received them in too little time to get them sent back before the election. That’s not the postal services fault, that’s the fault of a state setting the wrong deadlines.