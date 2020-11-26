The power of Thanksgiving

We are entering the holiday trifecta: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. You may be surprised to learn many experience greater anxiety and depression during the holidays. Harvard Health Publishing (HHP) recently made this profound observation: “Research (and common sense) suggests that one aspect of the Thanksgiving season can actually lift the spirits, and it's built right into the holiday— expressing gratitude.”

The HHP report observed grateful people are happier, healthier and better able to navigate life’s challenges. Being thankful helps us focus on our blessings instead of obsessing on our frustrations.

One leading researcher in the study of gratitude, psychologist Martin E. P. Seligman, of the University of Pennsylvania, tested the impact of several positive habits on 411 people. Each person was asked to write and personally deliver a letter of gratitude to someone. The results of this exercise demonstrated that grateful people are happier. In fact, the impact of this action was more profound than any of the other positive habits studied and the increase in happiness was measurable for a full month.