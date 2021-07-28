The power of weakness

My wife Kelly is a special education administrator in Cahokia, Illinois. Her school recently held an event to create a vision for the school’s future. She told me the meeting’s keynote speaker told this story. Although it was not original with him, knowing how much I love an exceptional story, she related it to me. I share it today because it is engaging and makes an incredible point.

When their son was born with no right arm the new parents were terribly upset. However, from the start they decided to encourage the boy to not allow his disability to define him. Their positive encouragement paid off. When the boy was nine, he asked to join a karate club and their son soon became a regular at the local dojo.

One day the head of the karate studio informed his students about an upcoming tournament. The nine-year-old student immediately asked if he could participate. His instructor agreed, but only on one condition, he had to listen and trust his teacher completely.

He was so excited about the tournament he eagerly agreed to his instructor’s requirement. The child was determined to learn all he could. However, his teacher had him focus on a single move. The boy carefully practiced it repeatedly until he felt he could do it in his sleep.