The real… rest of the story

In 2009, while researching a story I had heard broadcaster Paul Harvey tell on his Rest of the Story broadcast, I learned the legendary newsman's wife had died the previous year. At the time of Lynne's death, the couple had been married for more than 65 years.

Few who heard Harvey's unique voice intone the words "…and now you know… the rest of the story," ever forgot it. I know that personally because years ago I heard his voice while in a Cracker Barrel Restaurant. I had to look for myself to see if it was really him. It was. He and his wife were contentedly browsing in the Cracker Barrel Store.

Few listeners knew Lynne Cooper Harvey was as talented as her famous husband. According to his website, Lynne was director, writer and editor of his daily news and comment program. She developed the wildly popular radio program, The Rest of the Story. She was responsible for establishing 10 p.m. as the time the news is reported each night on television. She also created the television show, Dilemma, the forerunner of the modern talk show.