The role of faith in society

On Sunday, our country celebrated its 245th birthday, giving each of us a chance to say, “Happy Birthday America.”

I intentionally stay away from political things in my columns. However, since this week I am suggesting we as people of faith should share our values, some readers may assume my motivation is political. I am not writing to promote either the Republican or Democratic Party. To make this point allow me to share the words of two leaders who preceded both of our current political parties.

Our first president, George Washington, said the following in his 1796 Farewell Address, “of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.” He went on to warn “morality can[not] be maintained without religion.”

John Adams, our second president, made a similar point when he said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Based upon these statements author Mark Pulliam made this incredibly perceptive observation: “Abandoning the public square is not just a disservice to organized religion; it is a threat to the survival of a free society.”