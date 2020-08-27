The secret of true success

Tim Tebow is one of the most famous football players to ever fail in the NFL. Before playing professional football Tebow enjoyed phenomenal success at the University of Florida. He became the first sophomore in history to be awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy. During his junior and senior years, he led the Gators to back to back 13-1 seasons. When his college career ended, he held the Southeastern Conference’s all-time records for both passing efficiency and total rushing touchdowns.

However, once he arrived in the NFL Tebow never lived up to all the hype and hope people had for him... or did he? In 2013 he gave a speech at Lake Michigan College. Tebow spoke about his future. He said, “What I want to do with my life is impacting lives. When a kid in a hospital is fighting for his life and I’m trying to win a football game, what really matters? This game isn’t as important as a lot of us make it out to be. If I can give him a little bit of hope, I can do something that matters. That’s what I want my legacy to be about. That’s how I want to be remembered.”