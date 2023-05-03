Nothing says “SPRING” like the scent of skunks. Yes — over the past month or so, many rural roads are reeking with the raw aroma of fear, aggression, and incomprehensible passion of our stinky friends.

There are worse smells in the world. But few linger with such tenacity. A skunk can cross the road and leave a part of himself behind for days. If he doesn’t make it to the other side alive, he will live forever in the nostrils of motorists who tread across his demise.

I can’t imagine the desire that propels these smelly guys to scamper to their deaths each Spring.

We only have one Poster Skunk to study: Pepe LePew — the amorous skunk of cartoon fame. He is a Romeo of tireless intent and his “come-hither” verbal patter belies his vile scent. Pepe is lean and athletic. His body is a fine-tuned machine; every move he makes is putridly poetic. He is never squashed to a pulp on a highway.

Evidently, real skunks have a harder time finding a mate. Why do they look for girlfriends on the other side of the road? You would think years of smashed ancestors would alter their instinctual patterns; cause them to look for a mate nearer to home. And maybe they do. But, eventually, even the most cautious skunk ventures onto the highways in search of stinky love.

Because I usually see fewer dead skunks on gravel roads, I think they must be better sprinters than long-distance runners. Do their claws slip around as they skitter across asphalt? Are they winded by the time they get close to the opposite shoulder and just give up?

Maybe the stripes in the concrete attract them. Maybe boy skunks, all groomed and grossly charged with love potion number “PHEW,” see the white dashes as a chorus line of prospective love bunnies. They get to the middle of the highway, see their mistake, and stumble into oncoming traffic in dejected angst.

When I drive to work, I can tell where skunks have been skulking long before I see any proof. The odor oozes through every gap and fissure of my car’s chassis. It seeps through the rubber seals of my windshield, and swirls against my nose like cigarette smoke. There is no ignoring it — your nostrils have no choice but to endure the smell.

As much as I hate the odor, I will defend to the smelly death a skunk’s right to look for love in all the wrong places. For every whiff I choke in, I’m sure there are a half dozen happy skunk couples, raising a stinky family and entertaining their pups with odor-raising tales of “how we became a family”.

The smell of skunks is a positive sign. After their appearance, every one of God’s creatures begin tweeting and mewling and squeaking songs of love and new life. The dirt erupts with fresh grass. Leaves bud from trees. The air warms… and flowers pop open.

With luck, spring blooms will mask the stench of any late-to-the-mating-dance skunks.