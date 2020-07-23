× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday afternoon drives were torture for my brothers and me. As desperate as we were to get away from the familiar routes of our daily lives—school bus paths, the road to church, trips to the grocery store—we still hated piling into the car for our family’s weekly outing.

Mom was always excited at the prospect of the Sunday drive. Without a driver’s license (a condition almost incomprehensible nowadays), she depended on Dad and friends for every trip she needed to make.

Traveling new roads, even ones that led nowhere, was a treat for her.

Mom went to the driveway early and opened the door of the old black Buick to “let it air out”. The stench of Dad’s cigarettes was as familiar to us as his voice, but she always thought a little breeze could whoosh it away.

The seating arrangement starting off was always the same. Mom in front. Brothers on either side of the back seat, by the windows. Me in the middle. I was crushed between the sweaty, knobby, scabby knees of two brothers I could barely tolerate the rest of the week. This was as close as we were ever forced to sit, and it was agony for us all.