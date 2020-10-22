The surprising power of kindness

Occasionally I share a column based on Robert Petterson’s, The One Year Book of Amazing Stories: 365 Days of Seeing God’s Hand in Unlikely Places.

Here is one of the author’s incredible stories.

The final notes of the famous jazz musician’s life were fading fast when he checked into New York City’s Beth Israel Hospital. His doctors were surprised to discover the African American man was wearing a Star of David, and that he insisted on living out his final days in a Jewish hospital. When his attending physician, Dr. Gary Zucker, began humming an old Yiddish lullaby he was shocked when the old man began to sing it with him.

As the man contemplated his life and the fact that he was nearing its end, he asked for a pen and paper and began to reflect on his life in New Orleans during the repressive Jim Crow era of the early 1900s. He fondly remembered how the Karnofsky family had taken him in. He began working for them as a child, starting at 5:00 each morning collecting junk and rags. They would end the night delivering coal to houses of prostitution.