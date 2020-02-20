The ultimate spill

I loved Adam Holtz’ devotional in the May 18, 2018 edition of Our Daily Bread.He shared a time when his brilliant solution to a clogged toilet was to flush it again.

The result was the opposite of what he had hoped, and he watched helplessly as instead disappearing, the contents of the toilet spilled onto his bathroom floor. Him yelling “No! No! No! NO!” did nothing to change things. He wrote, “I knew I had made a mistake the second I pushed the lever down. And I stood helplessly as water overflowed.”

Nearly every parent has had times when our children misjudged how to pour milk and we watched as instead of going into the cup, the white liquid went everywhere else. Practically everyone has experienced opening a soda that has been dropped with results that are unexpected yet completely predictable.

We rarely think of spills as being a good thing, however, the Bible describes one example of overflowing that is very positive. The Apostle Paul writes about it this way, “I pray that God, the source of hope, will fill you completely with joy and peace because you trust in him. Then you will overflow with confident hope through the power of the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 15:13, NLT)