The 'weigh' things used to be

A day’s outing I’ll always remember was the time in the late 1940s when my dad decided we should go find the newly created Mingo Swamp in southeast Missouri someplace around Puxico. Although he wasn’t too certain how to get to Puxico, he knew it was south and little details like that never stopped my dad.
Mom’s brother, his wife, sister, and brother-in-law — along with their two children — came down from St. Louis to make the tour with us. With six adults and three kids, it was decided to take two cars with dad in the lead.
With full gas tanks and picnic hampers, off we went. Do remember, this was long before GPS or North Star, so you relied entirely on paper maps and vague information from other travelers.
I have no recollection of what roads we took or how we got to Puxico, but eventually we found ourselves on little traveled, often unpaved roads heading, more or less, in the direction of where dad believed the swamp was located. While wandering up and down mostly unmarked roads we finally stumbled upon a small, lone grocery store and stopped to ask a native who was standing nearby where the road we were on went.
His reply was a classic: “As far as I know it ain’t never went nowhere but here.” While amusing, it was not at all helpful. And he either couldn’t or wouldn’t supply much information on how to get to Mingo Swamps. With those very slim directions, dad — with Uncle Bob’s car behind — took off again in search of the swamp.
Somehow in the ups and downs of the search, the two cars became separated. On realizing this, Dad turned around to backtrack to look for them. We were scooting along at a fairly good clip when we rounded a curve… and there was Uncle Bob! He was right in front of us and heading our direction on the narrow, dirt road. Only quick reflexes and maneuvering prevented a head-on crash.
After everyone calmed down and exclamations over how awful it would have been if the two cars from the same family had crashed, it was decided that Mingo Swamp could wait for another day when we had better directions, and we returned to Farmington where we had our picnic in the backyard.
That outing was pretty much standard for many of our jaunts as dad had no hesitation in taking off over backroads and cow paths just to “see where it went.” It was often a farmer’s barn lot or his front yard. Still, I always enjoyed these excursions, and to this day I’ll often just point the car in a direction with no destination, find some backroads and start driving. And I never have gotten to Mingo Swamp!
Another memory was brought vividly to mind last week when I noticed a large plant with a lot of unusual looking blooms on it near the entry of Margaret Norton’s home. I asked what it was, and she said a Moon Flower. I immediately recalled the Moon Flower mom had in our backyard when I was a kid and how she carefully watched it to see when it was going to bloom. I asked her to please call me when the flowers opened as I would like to see them. The next night she called and I was delighted to go over to see the exquisite flowers with their heady aroma opened.
Moon Flowers are noted for their very large, pure white, fragrant blooms. They are aptly named as each bloom only opens at night and is wilted by morning and won’t bloom again until next year. Mother would let our neighbors know when the grand opening was expected and that night our backyard. would be full of visitors waiting to view the big event. Again, I remind you this was in the early 1940s prior to the advent of television — so, any diversion was eagerly attended. Viewing the blooms at Margaret’s home brought back those nights and the fun, for me, of being up late, having what seemed the entire neighborhood gathered, and our having such a rare and beautiful plant to share.
While I’m recalling important events that did and did not occur, I was very happy to be part of the celebration of a landmark birthday of my special friend, Barbara Simms Hartshorn. It was a total delight prepared and planned by her family. Barbara and I also share a lot of memories, having known each other for, let’s just say two or three+ decades, and it’s always fun to be with her and do the “Remember the time….” conversation or to make new memories. One of the things I enjoy most about our friendship is our nearly nightly phone conversations. We always laugh a lot… and I can’t think of a better way to end a day than with a good laugh with a good friend.
Happy Birthday, Barb… and many more. And “thanks for all the memories.”