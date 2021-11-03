There’s more to do than waltz in Missouri

This week we continue with the previous “What a state we’re in!” in recognition of Missouri’s 200 years as a state that has provided much to the growth and prosperity of our country. Missourians can boast of many remarkable features, events, and achievements when acquaintances from large cities or more well-known states patronizingly inquire, “What do you find to do here?”

To be truthful, most of us are so busy that we’ve seldom stopped to think about it. There’s a lot to keep us occupied right here no matter what our preferences.

Missouri is on both the Mississippi and Missouri rivers which has always made it an important hub for travel and trade. It early on became known as “The Gateway to the West” with many pioneers and adventurers making this there jumping off place on the trails to the southwest and the west.

During the westward expansion, the Santa Fe Trail that began in Missouri, was the major wagon-based trail. Three Missouri-based routes, the Oregon, Mormon, and California trails were collectively known as the Emigrant Trails, and its estimated at least 500,000 emigrants used these three trails between 1843 and 1869.