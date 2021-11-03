There’s more to do than waltz in Missouri

This week we continue with the previous “What a state we’re in!” in recognition of Missouri’s 200 years as a state that has provided much to the growth and prosperity of our country. Missourians can boast of many remarkable features, events, and achievements when acquaintances from large cities or more well-known states patronizingly inquire, “What do you find to do here?”
To be truthful, most of us are so busy that we’ve seldom stopped to think about it. There’s a lot to keep us occupied right here no matter what our preferences.
Missouri is on both the Mississippi and Missouri rivers which has always made it an important hub for travel and trade. It early on became known as “The Gateway to the West” with many pioneers and adventurers making this there jumping off place on the trails to the southwest and the west.
During the westward expansion, the Santa Fe Trail that began in Missouri, was the major wagon-based trail. Three Missouri-based routes, the Oregon, Mormon, and California trails were collectively known as the Emigrant Trails, and its estimated at least 500,000 emigrants used these three trails between 1843 and 1869.
The Gateway Arch in St. Louis is a testament to that heritage and is also the tallest manmade monument in the country at 630 feet tall and the pivotal landmark of the property developed along the St. Louis riverfront as the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.
What’s even more amazing is that most of the construction of the towering hollow, stainless-steel arch was built under what today would be considered extremely hazardous conditions and probably not be allowed under OSHA regulations. Eero Saarinen’s design was selected from a nationwide competition and the construction of the project was awarded to MacDonald Construction Co. of St. Louis at a low bid of $2.5 million, but they reduced it to $11,442,418.
Think about this: thousands and thousands of visitors ride in the two trams that run up and down inside the steel legs every year in a structure that many said could never work, built by the contractor with the lowest bid! And yet, there it stands. A testimony to Missouri’s nickname of the “Show Me State!”
Here are some other Show Me facts:
• Charles Lindbergh made the first nonstop solo transatlantic flight in history in his plane, “The Spirit of St. Louis,” so named in recognition of the St. Louis businessmen who funded its construction.
• Missouri is one of the leading producers of transportation equipment.
• The University of Missouri, opened in 1908, is the first college in the world to grant a journalism degree.
• Missouri is the leading lead-producing state. The deposit of the metal fostered the first European settlement in the state in about 1750.
• Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Fulton, Missouri. I946 made his famous Iron Curtain speech at Westminster College.
• The Missouri Botanical Garden is one of the oldest botanical gardens in the country and on the National Register of Historic Places. It was founded in 1859 by philanthropist Henry Shaw and covers 79 acres right in the middle of St. Louis. The garden is also a center for botanical research and science education, and has one of the world's largest collections of rare and endangered flora.
• The Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis County commemorates his life, military career and presidency. Grant was trained as an officer at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis and received his field promotion of brigadier general in Ironton, Missouri.
• The first national monument dedicated to a black American was the George Washington Carver National Monument at his boyhood home near Diamond, Missouri, and is a national park founded by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1881.
• Inventor James Fergason was born in Wakenda, Missouri, in 1934. He was awarded over 100 patents during his lifetime. The most popular was for LCD technology.
• The next time you use a smartphone, tablet, or computer, say “Thank you!” to Missouri-born microchip inventor Jack Kilby.
• William Lear, born in Hannibal, Missouri, created the Lear Jet. Older Missourians might remember another of his inventions — the 8 track tape.
• Aunt Jemima pancake flour was invented in 1889 in St. Joseph Missouri. It included self-rising flour to make the pancakes light and fluffy.
• 7up was created by Charles Leiper Grigg in St. Louis in 1929. Originally called Bib-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime soda, the name was shortened to 7up.
• The Costa Grocery in St. Louis invented provel cheese for nearby pizza restaurants of a blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone, which is perfect on pizza because of the way it melts.
• A The first successful parachute jump to be made from a moving airplane was made by Captain Berry in St. Louis, in 1912. U.S. Army Captain Albert Berry climbed to 1,500 feet in a Thomas W. Benoist-built aircraft above the Jefferson Barracks military post, then situated himself on a trapeze bar attached to the front of the plane with his parachute in a pack attached to his harness and jumped. Benoist, by the way, was from the city of Irondale in Washington County.
• Jefferson Barracks, established in 1826, is named in honor of President Thomas Jefferson and is the oldest operating U.S. military Installation west of the Mississippi River. Soldiers have been trained there for the Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq. Among its first officers were Henry Dodge, William J. Hardee, Nathaniel Boone, and Jefferson Davis.
• Missouri became the first slave state that had remained loyal to the Union to abolish slavery prior to the adoption of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Dec. 18, 1865.
• A Chillicothe baker took a chance on the Rohwedder bread-slicer and on July 7, 1928, the first loaves of sliced bread in the world were sold in Chillicothe grocery stores. From that moment on, sliced bread became a way to express importance as in “the greatest thing since sliced bread”
• St. Louis hosted the first Olympic games ever held in the United States in 1904, at the same time it was hosting the World's Fair. Officially, the games lasted for four-and-a-half months, with a sporting event held every day of the fair. Ninety-four Olympic events were mixed in with other sporting events, with the actual bulk of official events occurring between Aug. 29 to Sept. 3.
• Of the official 1904 Olympic events, the marathon was the most unbelievable. About half of the runners got heat stroke, and the winner cheated by getting a car ride for 10 of the 26.2 miles.
• The largest prime number — numbers that are only divisible by themselves and one — was discovered in Missouri. The number, discovered in January 2016, is 22 million digits long, a full five million digits more than the last discovered prime number.
• The Mastodon State Historic Site in Imperial, Missouri, is a 431-acre archaeological and paleontological site with recreational features that preserves the Kimmswick Bone Bed. The area is well known as one of the most extensive Pleistocene ice age deposits in the country.
• The USS Missouri has been described as the most famous warship ever because World War II ended on the ship’s decks when it sailed into Tokyo Bay and representatives of the Empire of Japan came aboard on Sept. 2, 1945, to sign the Japanese Instrument of Surrender. An Iowa-class battleship, it saw combat in World War II, the Korean War and the Gulf War.
• If you want the outdoor life, Missouri's state park system, which has often been ranked as one of the top four state park systems in the nation, contains 91 state parks and historic sites, plus the trails at Roger Pryor Pioneer Backcountry. There are more than 160,000 acres available to the public in the state park system. Missouri also has six national parks.
• Our state is also known for its 42 rivers and streams and numerous springs. Big Springs in Reynolds County, Missouri, is one of the largest springs in the U.S. and the world. The spring has an average flow of 470 cubic feet (13,000 L) of water per second. Missouri is also known as the Cave State with more than 6,000 caves, including Onondaga and Meramec Caverns.
• Besides our numerous parks, monuments, historic sites and rivers, our farmers and ranchers are also notable. Missouri is among the top eight states in agriculture production of beef, soybeans, pork, dairy products, hay, corn, poultry, sorghum, cotton, rice, and eggs. And you’ve never tasted a tomato until you taste one grown in Missouri.