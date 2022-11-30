They won’t be home for Christmas

“I’m dreaming tonight of a place I love even more than I usually do…’

Those opening words to this iconic song carry the driving nostalgia of Christmas — the warmth and comfort of a home to which we can return. Yes, this “home” is often clouded in unrealistic imagery, but there still is something special — warts and all — about being with those we love in the places that guard the memories we cherish. But sometimes… that’s just not possible. Life is messy, and often completely innocent circumstances keep these desires firmly in our dreams.

At times though, those circumstances are less innocent. Lately, my heart keeps returning to the millions of Ukrainian refugees. As the first Christmas of the war looms, families are facing the harsh reality that they still won’t be home. In fact, many are grappling with the even more nightmarish truth that home will never be the same at all. Their guardians of memories have been ravished by “collateral damage,” and their senses of security have been swallowed by explosions of grief.

But there is beauty in this brokenness because God hasn’t left the story. Here’s what keeps hitting me: they might be stripped of all belonging, but there is an invitation to come home and an offer to belong which supersedes all pain.

In John 14:1-2, Jesus gave His disciples this incredible encouragement, “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you?” Please don’t miss this! Jesus is adamant that He’s preparing a place for His people. In fact, He calls on His own character as a witness and says, “If I didn’t mean it, why would I have said it?!” In the next verse, He then makes this awesome observation: “And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to Myself, that where I am you may be also.” Why is He preparing a place? Because He — the God of the universe and lover of your soul — wants to be with you forever!

Millions of Ukrainians won’t be home for Christmas this year, and my heart breaks for them. You might be in a place of deep brokenness right now too. Yet, even when sorrow seems to win, remember Jesus is welcoming you into His arms. Will you come? Will you accept His offer of rescue? This world and its security are fleeting, but His place and His embrace because of His oh-so-amazing grace are eternal!

If anyone would be interested in giving directly to refugee families in Ukraine, please feel free to contact Bobby at 573-915-7660 or by email at upchurchwritings@gmail.com.

Until next week, live every day like it’s Christmas! God bless.