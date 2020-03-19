Things to do during the COVID-19 confinement

11. Sending a basket of assorted snacks, breakfast items and package coffee or teas is a great way to thank all of our hard-working first responders, police, firemen, EMTs, as well as the city’s electrical department lineman who come out in all sorts of weather and situations to restore power following a storm. You could also make or order an assortment of baked goods and send them to the nursing staff at a hospital, hospice organization, or nursing center facility. They are working particularly hard during this epidemic, doing very difficult jobs that can put their health in jeopardy.

12. Read all the books you’ve been intending to read that are sitting in your bookcase unopened. Even swap books with a friend…just drop them in a bag at each other’s doors.

13. Call those you know who are required to stay in and have little or no family close by just to say hello and see if they are okay. If we can’t see each other in person, the sound of a friendly voice is the next best thing.

14. Now is also a good time to rethink your usual everyday activities. This enforced “time out” may be a good thing in that it will give you time to evaluate what is truly necessary for your happiness and life.