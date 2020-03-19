Things to do during the COVID-19 confinement

The need to observe “proper social distancing” and staying at home during the COVID-19 epidemic is foreign to everything we normally do. Americans are mostly very friendly, sociable, perpetually going, and doing group.
Now in just a matter of a few days, our entire nation has had to rethink its lifestyle. It’s a blow to everyone as we try to adjust to the reality that “We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto!” Nor for the foreseeable future, will we be going anyplace except on short ventures out for necessary shopping or medical needs.
No meetings, no parties, no friendly gatherings for cards, lunch shopping, birthdays, weddings, reunions, sports events, or even church! Now we have to stay at least six feet apart when we make personal contact, which should bring a considerable drop in the birthrate in about nine months and rely on the telephone, computer, cellphone, and Skype for our visits and to conduct business. We might even find ourselves writing an occasional letter or note to someone and sending it by snail mail!
Since I am among the “more vulnerable population figures,” I am constantly reminded that I definitely need to “Stay Home! Wash my Hands! Avoid any personal contact!” I can go outside to walk my dog, which I’ve been doing so much he now growls when I come towards him with the leash! I can also still go for a drive in my car. I just can’t get out of it anyplace where there might be other people. Rats on a stick!
So, what can we do if we can’t get out and mingle without thought of anything other than we want to go? And go we did--any time, any place, any distance and for any reason. It’s a different ballgame now, and the final score will be extremely important to our future.
Following are a few random suggestions for things you could do during your COVID-19 vacation from society.
1. Take advantage of those telemarketer calls by telling them how bored you are and giving them all the gossip about family, friends, and celebrities. Just don’t give them names or any personal information.
2. Send all advertising, political pieces, unwanted magazines, and other junk mail you receive by return mail. That’s giving the postal service additional revenue and ensuring continued employment for their workers as well. Hopefully, you’re also getting the message across to the original senders that you’re not interested.
3. Drive by the homes of all your friends, family members, and acquaintances and blow your horn and wave. Don’t stop. It’s just a friendly greeting without personal interaction! It will also give them something to do, trying to figure out who it was driving by.
4. Send anonymous notes to anyone you think would like a friendly, cheery note without feeling they need to respond.
5. Send for every free sample you can find advertised in magazines, newspapers, or online. Then send them back when they arrive.
6. Make a list of everything you have ever promised yourself you would “do someday” and then go through and mark off all of them you have done. Make another list of how you can actually accomplish the other items left on your list!
7. Write all your relatives and say that in your will, their names are listed to receive several boxes of old family memorabilia, pictures, and history. But you’ve decided you will have it delivered to them now instead of waiting for your demise. Then clean out the closets, attic, basement, and any other storage area, box the castoffs up and send them off. Let that receive them decide what to do with it.
8. Tie balloons on the doorknobs of the homes of one or two friends or neighbors one day. No note, and don’t knock to let them know they’re there. Just leave them as a surprise.
9. Get out the binoculars and a handbook of identifying pictures and take up birdwatching. You can do that from your yard or visit one of the local parks. If you’re turned in as a suspected Peeping Tom, you’ll at least get a personal visit from a policeman!
10. Order a meal, cake, pizza, or other treat to be delivered to your pastor and his family with an unsigned note thanking him/her for their dedication and support.
11. Sending a basket of assorted snacks, breakfast items and package coffee or teas is a great way to thank all of our hard-working first responders, police, firemen, EMTs, as well as the city’s electrical department lineman who come out in all sorts of weather and situations to restore power following a storm. You could also make or order an assortment of baked goods and send them to the nursing staff at a hospital, hospice organization, or nursing center facility. They are working particularly hard during this epidemic, doing very difficult jobs that can put their health in jeopardy.
12. Read all the books you’ve been intending to read that are sitting in your bookcase unopened. Even swap books with a friend…just drop them in a bag at each other’s doors.
13. Call those you know who are required to stay in and have little or no family close by just to say hello and see if they are okay. If we can’t see each other in person, the sound of a friendly voice is the next best thing.
14. Now is also a good time to rethink your usual everyday activities. This enforced “time out” may be a good thing in that it will give you time to evaluate what is truly necessary for your happiness and life.
15. Don’t underestimate the seriousness of the situation. It is vital that we each take care of ourselves, our family, our friends, and our neighbors to make certain everyone is okay. “Share, Care and be Aware” should become the universal motto. Hopefully, when this epidemic has passed, we will have learned a lot about being better prepared in the future, how little we do need to survive, and be grateful for what we have, our freedom and our lives.
Be kind to one and other, wash your hands, give thanks for your blessings and pray for the future. Hopefully, we’ll all come through just fine. God bless us all.