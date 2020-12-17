My children get a little tired sometimes of me encouraging them to “think big and do good.” I was reminded this week that not all good deeds have to be big.

The book fair has been going on this week at Appleton City Elementary. Like you, I vividly remember begging my parents to take my brother, sister and me so that we could paw through stacks of books spread out on the cafeteria tables. My kids are no different, so my wife took the kids while I was out doing chores this past week.

Our middle son, Colton, insisted on bringing his wallet containing birthday money he had saved. I was a bit surprised as I had figured we would be venturing to Bass Pro or Cabela’s over the holidays so he could spend his cash on hunting gear. One by one, he selected six books and did the math in his head to figure out he had reached his limit.

The school librarian added up the books, and Colton handed her his money. It was then that he shared with his mother he wanted to give the books to his teacher to use in the classroom. Jennifer, with tears in her eyes, walked him down the hallway, books in hand, to find his teacher.

At home that evening, Jennifer recounted what Colton had done, and all I could do was smile. I gave him a big hug and told him I was proud of him. It was a moment I will never forget.