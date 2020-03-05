Three dozen bills out of the House

HB 1683 would establish the "Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force" in the Department of Health and Senior Services which will assess all state programs that address Alzheimer's and update and maintain an integrated state plan to overcome Alzheimer's. The task force shall deliver a report of recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly no later than Dec. 31, 2020. This bill now awaits a third reading on the House floor.

The House has also given initial approval to the reinstituting of a voter ID requirement that was approved by more than 60 percent of Missourians in 2016. HB 1600 would bring clarity to the requirements that were gutted by a Missouri Supreme Court decision in January. HB 1600 would remove the affidavit requirement and instead give voters without a valid photo ID the option to cast a provisional ballot.

Individuals who cast a provisional ballot would need to sign a statement saying they will return to the polling place the same day with a valid ID in order to have their vote counted. They would also have their vote counted if their signature on the ballot matches the signature that is on file with election authorities. The bill now awaits a final vote in the House.