Three dozen bills out of the House

It’s been a busy week here in Jefferson City, and as we finish the second month of the legislative session, the House has roughly three dozen bills out of our chamber. My own legislation, HB 1696, became one of those bills this week.
HB 1696 is the land conveyance bill for Farmington Industrial Park, and was passed out on Monday with a vote of 148-1. This bill would assure a clean title for all the companies currently in the Farmington Industrial Park and all companies that will be located there in the future. In hopes of speeding up the process for these companies and businesses, we also tacked on an emergency clause that would allow the legislation to take effect as soon as the governor signs it.
In addition, we also passed several other bills of interest, including:
HB 1868 requires the State Board of Education, in consultation with the Career and Technical Advisory Council, to develop a statewide plan establishing the minimum requirements for a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Certificate.
Each local school district shall determine the curriculum, programs of study, and course offerings based on the requirements of the statewide plan. Supporters say this is a necessary aspect of the career and technical education certificates plan to provide viability and relevance. Supporters also say this is a great opportunity for emphasis on career technical education, and development of a plan will provide a floor and ceiling to work within.
HB 1873 This bill creates the offense of vehicle hijacking, which is committed when an individual knowingly uses or threatens the use of physical force upon another individual to seize or attempt to seize possession or control of a vehicle. This offense is punished as a class B felony unless one of the aggravating circumstances listed in the bill was present during the commission of the offense, in which case it is punished as a Class A felony.
Carjacking has reached epidemic proportions in part of our state and it is imperative that we take a stance to curb it. Creating this offense will allow prosecutors to charge offenders with a specific offense rather than having to rely on the broader robbery or stealing statutes.
A number of large item bills are still working their way through the legislative process, such as a potential internet sales tax or the regulation of video lottery terminals (VLTs).
Under HB 2030, the state would allow VLTs but would highly regulate them while allowing local municipalities to opt out of having them in their community. The net proceeds of the sale of video lottery game tickets shall be appropriated equally to public elementary and secondary education and public institutions of higher education, with an emphasis on funding elementary and secondary education student transportation costs and public institutions of higher education workforce development programs. This bill has been passed by the Committee on Legislative Oversight and awaits perfecting on the floor.
HB 1683 would establish the "Alzheimer's State Plan Task Force" in the Department of Health and Senior Services which will assess all state programs that address Alzheimer's and update and maintain an integrated state plan to overcome Alzheimer's. The task force shall deliver a report of recommendations to the governor and the General Assembly no later than Dec. 31, 2020. This bill now awaits a third reading on the House floor.
The House has also given initial approval to the reinstituting of a voter ID requirement that was approved by more than 60 percent of Missourians in 2016. HB 1600 would bring clarity to the requirements that were gutted by a Missouri Supreme Court decision in January. HB 1600 would remove the affidavit requirement and instead give voters without a valid photo ID the option to cast a provisional ballot.
Individuals who cast a provisional ballot would need to sign a statement saying they will return to the polling place the same day with a valid ID in order to have their vote counted. They would also have their vote counted if their signature on the ballot matches the signature that is on file with election authorities. The bill now awaits a final vote in the House.
Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr this week also announced the creation of the Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention. The committee will host a public forum for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to share their response to the coronavirus. The committee will hold its meeting with Dr. Williams, director of DHSS, on Monday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. in House Hearing Room 5 in the Missouri State Capitol building.
Missouri Counts: 2020 Census: Help state get fair share
The 2020 Census is our chance to make sure the hard-earned tax dollars we send to Washington, D.C. make their way back to Missouri. For every adult and every child that is not counted in the census, our state will lose $1,300 in federal dollars every year. That adds up to $13,000 per person over the next 10 years.
When each Missourian is counted, we make sure our state is getting its fair share of funding, which means repairing roads and fixing bridges, more funding for healthcare programs and community centers, and more funds for our schools. So be sure that when you receive your 2020 Census in the mail, do not throw away! Please fill out and return and know that you are doing your part for Missouri.
To track any of the bills that are moving through the legislative process or to watch online either the committee hearings or the House Chamber when it is in session, go to https://house.mo.gov/
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact my office either by email or phone. It is an honor to serve as your state representative.
