Three Missouri House bills move to Senate

This week, despite the cold and snow, we continued our work in the Missouri Capitol.
I’m pleased to report that one of the bills I have sponsored was heard in committee this week, one that I believe will have a great impact on Missouri and its citizens if passed.
HJR 20 was heard by the Committee on Elections, and under the bills language, a proposed constitutional amendment would require that any amendment referred to the people by our General Assembly would need a majority vote for passage, while amendments put on the ballot through the initiative petition process would need a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.
I filed this legislation with the intent of letting Missouri voters decide whether it is too easy to change the constitution of Missouri. I believe that, in the past few years, the initiative petition process has been used to circumvent the will of the people, and that it has become too easy for any group with significant funding to gather the number of signatures needed for a ballot initiative, and along the way, the chances of misinformation or deception of our voters increases.
I hope that, by reforming our process, we can better ensure that Missouri voters feel confident and positive about our election process. Missouri currently has the 12th longest constitution of the 50 states, and it is my belief that a state constitution does not need to be changed on a regular basis. Only 18 states even allow Initiative Petitions. Instead, our Constitution should be a living document that the state legislature works within and proudly defends.
Kratom Consumer Protection Act (HB 350)
Members of the Missouri House gave strong bipartisan support this week to legislation that will ensure the substance known as kratom can be safely purchased and used by adults in Missouri. Known as the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, the bill would create a regulatory framework to protect Missourians from kratom products that have been adulterated or contaminated with dangerous substances. The bill also would prevent the substance from being sold to those under the age of 18.
An herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree in Southeast Asia, kratom is often marketed as an energy booster, pain reliever, and even as an antidote for opioid withdrawal. Kratom is legal in Missouri and currently is not addressed in Missouri law. The Kratom Consumer Protection Act would ensure kratom products are labeled accurately, and would prohibit dealers from selling kratom products that are contaminated with a dangerous non-kratom substance. The bill also states that dealers will not sell kratom products to anyone under the age of 18.
Farmer vehicle licensing (HB 153)
HB 153 would create a system for Missourians who own multiple farm vehicles to have the vehicles placed on the same registration renewal schedule. All farm vehicles included in the fleet of a registered farm vehicle fleet owner would be registered during April or on a prorated basis. Farm vehicles registered under the bill would be issued a special license plate with the phrase "Farm Fleet Vehicle" and be issued multiyear license plates that do not require a renewal tab. The sponsor said the bill will help farmers who own multiple vehicles to have a simplified process for vehicle licensing. He added that the bill gives farmers the option to “go to the license bureau one time a year in April, license all your vehicles at that one time, and you will be able to get a fleet plate that will be put on your vehicle for multiple years.”
Unauthorized farm inspections (HB 574)
HB 574 would protect Missouri agricultural facilities from other states and outside organizations that want to gain access to the facilities without legal authority. The bill is meant to protect producers from animal rights activists who may seek access under false pretenses, and is also designed to limit the spread of disease by ensuring only qualified inspectors are allowed into the facilities.
The bill specifies the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the United States Department of Agriculture, the county sheriff and any other federal or Missouri state agency with statutory or regulatory authority have exclusive authority to inspect the grounds or facilities in Missouri. Facilities include those used for the production of eggs, milk or other dairy products, raising of livestock, or the production or raising of dogs or other animals not used to produce any food product. The bill also allows a facility owner to request and allow groups outside those listed to inspect.
Governor signs (HB 16) into law
The Senate completed the work started by the House by passing the bill that appropriates more than $324 million to the Missouri Housing Development Commission to help Missourians with rental assistance and utility assistance. The bill allocates Missouri’s share of a $25 billion federal aid package for housing that was passed in December. Missouri’s portion of the federal funds will be disbursed by the Missouri Housing Development Commission and can be used to pay landlords and utilities in arrears or to help keep renters current.
The aid can provide up to 12 months of rent and utility assistance, ongoing rent and utilities for up to three months, and help cover missed rent or utilities since March 1. Both landlords and tenants are eligible to apply for assistance through the program. For more information regarding the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can be found on the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s website at www.mohousingresources.com
COVID-19 Vaccine Navigator
Missourians now have access to a secure registry tool that will help them to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. The newly-created Missouri Vaccine Navigator can be reached online at MOStopsCovid.com/navigator. The new navigator site allows residents to indicate their desire to be vaccinated. They will then need to answer questions to determine their eligibility based on the state’s priority phases.
Registrants will be notified upon activation of each phase and alerted when they become eligible. Individuals will then be able to seek vaccination from their health care provider if they have vaccines available or view mass vaccination events and other providers in their area. In addition to helping individuals register for a vaccine, the Missouri Vaccine Navigator will remind registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose. Both vaccines currently authorized for use require two doses, and the second dose is critical to ensure individual and community protection.
Those with online accessibility issues are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for registration assistance. Language translation and other services are available to callers.
I will keep you updated on the bills that are now starting to move through the legislative process. To follow the House proceedings on a daily basis, click on the website house.mo.gov
