Three Missouri House bills move to Senate

Kratom Consumer Protection Act (HB 350)

Members of the Missouri House gave strong bipartisan support this week to legislation that will ensure the substance known as kratom can be safely purchased and used by adults in Missouri. Known as the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, the bill would create a regulatory framework to protect Missourians from kratom products that have been adulterated or contaminated with dangerous substances. The bill also would prevent the substance from being sold to those under the age of 18.

An herbal extract that comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree in Southeast Asia, kratom is often marketed as an energy booster, pain reliever, and even as an antidote for opioid withdrawal. Kratom is legal in Missouri and currently is not addressed in Missouri law. The Kratom Consumer Protection Act would ensure kratom products are labeled accurately, and would prohibit dealers from selling kratom products that are contaminated with a dangerous non-kratom substance. The bill also states that dealers will not sell kratom products to anyone under the age of 18.

