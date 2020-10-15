If this year has taught us anything, it’s how to be resourceful in both life and business. So many people have had to learn new skills and really dig in to how they can keep their businesses up and running (and the doors open). But what happens when you’re at the end of your creative rope, and you don’t know how to increase that bottom line?

You’ve probably heard the old saying: You have to spend money to make money. Who hasn’t? But what I want you to know is that it’s not true. Friend, you don’t actually have to spend money to make money. All you need to do is maximize what you already have.

Here are three ways to make more money in your business (without going into debt):

Maximize what you already have

One key to maximizing your profits is by maximizing your mind. Yep, I’m talking about brainstorming. By using the skills, knowledge, and experience you have, come up with a list of additional sources of income for your business in this season. Look at your inventory, try selling your products in bundles, or give out samples.

Maximize your money