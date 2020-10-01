Three ways to stop feeling overwhelmed

Have you ever felt overwhelmed? We all have at some point in our lives, especially when we’re faced with the unknown, something we can’t control, or a season of life when our to-do list seems never ending. Wait, isn’t that every season?

Let’s be honest, 2020 has made most of us feel overwhelmed on a whole new level. We’ve been trying to make decisions about major things in our lives based on little to no information, and we’ve faced a ton of things that are outside our control.

We can’t solve all the world’s problems (as much as we want to), but we can solve our problems. You are in control of how overwhelmed you allow yourself to get. And whether you realize it or not, solving your own problems will make more of an impact on your life than living in frustration about all the world’s problems you can’t fix.

Here are three simple ways to stop being overwhelmed in your life:

Stop talking about how overwhelmed you are

Stop talking about it. Yep, it sounds simple, but the more you say, “I’m overwhelmed,” the bigger and more real it becomes for you—and the more overwhelmed you get!