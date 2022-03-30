Thrifty terror

The Ziploc plastic bag gaped open obscenely, its filmy girth impaled atop an empty glass. Tiny drips of soapy water collected at each corner. Foggy shapes and patterns tattooed the bag’s surface, leaving crackled Rorschach blots.

I gasped in terror. This was the bag I’d used to coat last night’s fried chicken. The bag I filled with fowl and shook in the Robin Leach version of Food Network finesse.

The bag I THOUGHT I threw in the trash.

Why was I so horrified? It’s a story I must tell, but — be warned — it’s pretty scary.

My mom was a Bread Bag lady. My brain holds dozens of memories that twist-tie her practical, thrifty hands to Wonder Bread wrappers. I can hear the rustle of running sink water as it pelted the colored balloon that decorated the bag. Words like “Builds Strong Bodies” and “Healthy” blurred under the spray, turning the bold slogans into limp, flabby letters.

Mom smiled as she scrubbed the newly-empty bag, giving it the rough rubs of a disgruntled laundry worker. A final rinse. A smart SLAP against the faucet; the wet bag smacked the chrome insolently as Mom punished them both for the greater good of quicker drying time.

She pinched the bag between clothespin-ny fingers and dropped it atop a tired towel on the counter. Now, the smoothing. Making seams lay straight and letters form words again.

After a minute or two I thought I heard her whisper, “There.” She scissored her fingers along the wrapper, grabbed it firmly at each corner, and slid its open end over the empty tomb of a waiting 16oz. RC Cola bottle. The bag tried to resist, sticking here and there on the way down, but it was no match for Mom.

She stepped back to check her work. Sighed in the bright future planned for this — and each — bag she salvaged from wasteful disposal. I shuddered as I watched. I could see her thoughts reflected on the Wonder bubbles before her…

‘This bag is PERFECTLY GOOD.’

I knew this very wrapper would become a lunch bag. A “use this bag to hold your extra socks for the trip” bag. That limp sleeve of tired plastic would carry wet washrags to swipe “after meal” picnic mouths. It would be rewashed, re-hung and reused until the colors cracked and the seams finally gave out.

I shook myself back to the present and tried to reason with my adult self. Had I done this? Did I somehow pad into the kitchen last night with fuzzy slippers and a sensible, flannel robe and channel my dear mother in a kind of Twilight Zone trance?

Soft chuckles scratched the back of my neck. “Somebody is getting thrifty on me…” John laughed his way to the coffeemaker, and after a few minutes he admitted his evil trick. I sighed and felt relief course through my aging arteries.

Then he pronounced the words that echoed through my past and grated on my nerves like aluminum foil ripping across serrated teeth:

“That bag is still PERFECTLY GOOD.”

I grabbed the Ziploc, wrinkled it up in my wasteful claws, and slam-dunked it into the trash can.

Robin Garrison Leach is a freelance writer and columnist from Quincy, Illinois."Robin Writes" is published in numerous Missouri and Illinois newspapers. Contact her at robinwrites@yahoo.com

