Time for a pit stop

PIT STOP

Vacation time. Time to jump in the car and escape your three-bedroom cage of domesticity. You crave adventure and novelty. Roadside stands of oddities and billboards that beg for attention in peeling paint. For the next few days, you’re free.

The car is stocked with enough gear to establish a New World colony. You’ve made a list and checked it twice. And you know you have everything because there is nothing left in the house except appliances. It’s time to roll.

Kids in the back, already complaining (it’s hot in here…how much farther). Your smile is stapled on with determination. Nothing will prevent you from having a relaxing vacation. NOTHING.

Turn on the air and Sirius. See. You can hardly hear the kids now.

As the house fades from rearview, it is the front seat passenger’s job to pose pertinent questions to each family member. There is a tiny window of time that allows for turnarounds. You take a deep breath and tosses out words like fizzling firecrackers.

The safety checklist is first; the driver is in the hot seat. “Did you lock the door? Turn the TV off? Leave water for the cat? Unplug? Close? Extinguish?” His head nods like a dash-top hula girl.