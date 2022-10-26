Time machine marketing

McDonald’s is luring adults in their 30s and 40s to the restaurant’s counters and windows with their Adult Happy Meal.

They’ve packaged memories in colorful boxes with handles the adults can barely squeeze their knuckle beneath and is turning back the clock.

I imagine a McDonald's dining area. A tired mom who’s just left the gym or the grocery store is standing outside the double doors. She grabs the handle and pulls…

And as her footsteps from the world of responsibility and adult sensibilities to the checked, slightly-sticky floor of McDonald’s, a transformation occurs.

Her body shrinks to the size of a seven-year-old. Her hair explodes into pigtails, and her clothes are neon-cute. Her shoes are pink and Velcroed lazily against her ankles.

It’s Happy Meal time! A toy surprise is waiting! Oh, yeah. And food.

A man on his lunch hour bustles toward the door in his uniform of corporate compliance. His tie flaps in the whoosh of moist, fatty air as he enters McDonald's. He has 30 minutes for lunch.

He orders his Happy Meal. His pants become jeans, baggy and slightly frayed at the bottom from days spent racing around the playground. The crinkles around his eyes melt into soft, unlined skin.

Nothing tasted as good as the hamburger he remembers from the days when his taste buds were easy to please and getting a toy just for eating was a bonus. He waits eagerly behind the façade of a grownup.

And who wouldn’t like stepping back in time? To be sitting in the backseat (or front) while mom orders your Happy Meal lunch at the crackly drive-thru speaker and waiting for the box of food and fun.

The popularity of these Adult Happy Meals has nothing to do with the food inside. The people ordering them have eaten many burgers and gnawed on lots of fries from McDonald’s over the years.

What makes this Meal magnificent is the toy.

It’s nothing special; a plastic figure of a McDonald’s character redesigned by Cynthia Lu of the Flea Market Cactus clothing line. They each have four eyes instead of two. Why? I’m too old to know.

I almost laughed when I heard about these adult indulgences. I had many memories of my own experiences with Happy Meal toys when my daughter was 5 and 6 years old.

Tiny Barbies came out as Happy Meal prizes in late 1991. From the first glimpse of the first Barbie, with her hard dress and swirly-long plastic hair, my daughter had to have them all.

I wanted to make her happy, and the Happy Meal needed to deliver on its promise. When it did, we both smiled.

I drove to every McDonald’s in my area, begging for the “Barbie in the Blue Dress,” the “Ballerina Barbie,” or the “Bridal Barbie.” They came out in disorganized batches, and it was impossible to know where to find which one.

Andrea would be alternately happy and disappointed as we tried to complete our collection. Would it be the right Barbie? Would the McDonald’s down the road have the one we needed?

I bought the box, and Andrea ate the food distractedly as she twirled her newest Barbie around with tiny, ketchup-y fingers.

Eight different styles of the iconic doll hid inside boxes that summer and for several following summers. The Barbie Hunt became a yearly ritual for this mom and her little girl.

I still have a box in the attic with a few tiny Barbies inside. Their hair is matted, their dresses have traces of salt roughness, and they probably still smell faintly of fries and little girl excitement.

Andrea doesn’t want them, I’m sure. But I’ll bet she buys an Adult Happy Meal before they disappear. I hope she gets the toy she wants.