Time travels

Recently I had the enjoyable experience of traveling back in time… and didn’t even have to wear some clumsy spacesuit. We might even have broken the sound barrier!!

If you were in the vicinity of Hunts Dairy Bar on June 30th, you might have been shaken by the sound vibrations. Since June 30th is also now celebrated as Asteroid Day (which poses the question of how you celebrate such an event?) you might have thought the noise was from one of the big space rocks striking somewhere in our area.

Fortunately, it was nothing so dire or threatening.

It was just seven long-time friends that could still remember each other from when we had our own natural hair color, skin that didn’t look as though it had been wadded up and stuffed in a dresser drawer and we could wear Bermuda shorts without covering our varicose veins with pancake makeup.

We gathered at a confiscated outdoor sheltered table for a long-overdue get-together as we wandered along the paths of past years and back through the gate of “Once Upon a Time.” We had all known each other for more years than any of us cared to put a number to. Let’s just say it had been when we were all active young marrieds and parents and at that stage of our lives when “old” was anyone 30 or over. Some of us had even known each other in high school when they still taught cursive writing and grades for deportment were given on report cards.

As you can imagine there was a lot of “Remember when (insert event?)” “Whatever happened to (insert name?)” and “Has it been that long?!?” and, more frequently: “Now what was the name of that (insert place, person, movie, celebrity, whatever?)” followed by pauses as we each delved into our hit-and-miss memory banks trying to come up with a name.

There was also a good deal of sharing current activities of grandkids and great-grandkids, as we had now progressed to the stage where our own offspring were nearing the Social Security age themselves and were mostly settled on where and what they were at the present time. We veered away from that subject after offering the basic “They’re fine,” mostly because we found it depressing to think they had gotten that old, which in turn made us almost pre-historic! And lordy, lordy — as an aunt of mine used to say when bumfuzzled — who wants to acknowledge that?!

With seven outgoing and very verbal women gathered, you can imagine the rather chaotic conversational level as we were all talking at once. Amazingly, we were able to sort out who said what to whom about what enough to keep all the verbal balls in the air. It was only the unknowing bystanders who had come to get their Hunt’s hamburger fix that were shaking their heads in bewilderment at what probably sounded like a mix of foreign languages, interspersed with bursts of laughter.

I don’t think we really had a pause in the conversation from the moment we arrived until the moment we left, making promises to do it again soon.

The best thing about being with your old friends is that they remember the same experiences and times you do and had been your “partners in crime” for many of them. We had all watched the same movies and black and white TV shows, wore saddle shoes and twin sets, danced to the same songs, remembered Friday nights at the Clover Club, and all loved Elvis.

You can mention your favorite former actor/actress without having them go “Who?!” and then have to explain who they were, what movies they had appeared in, what they looked like, and… “Oh, just forget it!” If you ever watch the late, late, late-night movies on Channel 9 you might see them.

With these friends you don’t have to be “cool,” wear the latest fashions, stay up late, take part in the various charity walks or runs, know all of the latest songs and performers, apologize if you have to excuse yourself to “use the facilities” during a bridge game, or tell the same story about something your grandchild did more than once… or twice.

Coincidentally, we are all, with the exception of one, widows who have learned to adjust to our single-state and have accepted that ‘Life does go on,’ and are setting our own pace living active, useful and fairly busy lives.

I think we’ve all learned the wisdom of accepting each day for what it is — we don’t expect more than what the day brings and cherish the gifts that it holds. Some gifts are small and easily overlooked if we are looking through pessimistic or despondent eyes. Other gifts are surprising and can change the very way we view our present lives.

I love the inspirational message I saw recently at a doctor’s office. “You can’t change the wind, but you can adjust your sails.”

The old friends I was with today, and others I am blessed to have, are the ones who help me to adjust my sails and keep sailing on course. And I am grateful.