Times are very different right now

HB 16 – To further protect young people from those who would endanger their welfare, the legislature is working to approve this legislation to ensure children under the age of 18 do not possess guns without the consent of their custodial parent or guardian. The bill would increase the penalty for a person who knowingly sells or delivers any firearm to a child less than 18 years without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian. Law enforcement believe the bill will provide them with additional tools to utilize when they encounter minors in possession of a firearm.

HB 46 – This legislation is meant to help the City of St. Louis to fill the more than 140 open positions it currently has on its police force. The bill would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the City. The elimination of the existing residency requirement would last until September 1, 2023. Supporters say the bill is needed to put more “boots on the ground” to help the city address its rising homicide rate.