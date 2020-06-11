To bee or not to bee

Where do they go? No one really seems to know. But it’s become extremely important to both world agriculture and the economy to find out what’s causing this exodus and how to stop it. The loss of the honeybees and their pollinating abilities would cause a major domino effect throughout the ecosystems. Without bees, fewer seeds are set on about 70% of the 100 crops that specifically feed about 90% of the world! This includes flowers, most vegetables, fruits, berries, and a lot of varieties of grain and grasses. This would also affect all of the animals that depend on plants for food and even many household products — including toilet tissue!

You think it’s bad now? Wait until the bees have all beat their way out of here and to wherever their Nirvana might be to live in perfect undisturbed bliss. It’s really going to get ugly, tasteless and stinky!

But to really understand the benefits we have due to bees and the very serious threats they now face, I suggest you do some serious reading on these very small, but infinitely important critters. It makes fascinating reading to look into the life of a beehive or colony, and to find out how anywhere from 10,000 to as many as 60,000 bees live out their lives each with their own specific job, and all with one purpose — to make honey. And no union, vacation, or sick leaves!