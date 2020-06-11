To bee or not to bee

When I was growing up, to say about someone that he or she was “as busy as a bee!” was high praise. Bees have always been noted for their industriousness and persistence as they go about their daily chore of gathering pollen to make honey.
Unfortunately, they also sting! Their ability to inflect pain with one sting became the words of the prizefighter Muhammad Ali describing his boxing techniques. “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee!” Rather sums up the old saying, “You have to take the bitter with the sweet.” If you’re going to rob the hive of its honey, you’re going to have to expect to get stung.
But ounce for ounce the bees really have it all over in their ability to produce. And their product is far longer lasting and beneficial than a knockout in a boxing ring. A taste of honey is far more preferable that a black-eye and a broken nose! And one hive, depending on its size, can produce on an average of 20 to 60 pounds of honey a year. That could sweeten up the world a good bit.
Why, you may be wondering, do we care about the lives of a bee? Simple. If the human races wants to continue eating and have a nutritious diet, you better be a bee lover — or at least it’s protector. And here’s the scary part. Entire colonies of bees are simply disappearing! Not being found dead en masse inside the hive or outside on the ground. They’re just gone — not there — POOF! Rather in a “Bee Rapture” I suppose.
Where do they go? No one really seems to know. But it’s become extremely important to both world agriculture and the economy to find out what’s causing this exodus and how to stop it. The loss of the honeybees and their pollinating abilities would cause a major domino effect throughout the ecosystems. Without bees, fewer seeds are set on about 70% of the 100 crops that specifically feed about 90% of the world! This includes flowers, most vegetables, fruits, berries, and a lot of varieties of grain and grasses. This would also affect all of the animals that depend on plants for food and even many household products — including toilet tissue!
You think it’s bad now? Wait until the bees have all beat their way out of here and to wherever their Nirvana might be to live in perfect undisturbed bliss. It’s really going to get ugly, tasteless and stinky!
But to really understand the benefits we have due to bees and the very serious threats they now face, I suggest you do some serious reading on these very small, but infinitely important critters. It makes fascinating reading to look into the life of a beehive or colony, and to find out how anywhere from 10,000 to as many as 60,000 bees live out their lives each with their own specific job, and all with one purpose — to make honey. And no union, vacation, or sick leaves!
There are three specific types of bees in each colony: the Queen, the worker and the drone. Under those headings there are other divisions of labor: tending the Queen (making her special diet of royal jelly — yum!), nursemaids to the larvae she hatches, the younger workers that make the honeycombs and pack them, do guard duty outside the hive and the really busy guys, the older foragers that go out and collect the pollen. Then there are the drones. These are the guys who, if human, would be found hanging around in bars and on street corners polishing their “come-ons” with the sole intent of scoring with a Queen. They also have the one useful duty of procreating with the hive Queen to keep a new supply of bees coming. After that they die. They have a merry life, but a very short one.
Therefore, every bee has a very specific job assignment with the sole goal to keep the colony alive and functioning. They either do their jobs, or they get out. End of story. And, thankfully, it’s been working for the bees since the beginning of time. They just keep the hives buzzing and soar on.
Several years back, when I was editor at the Farmington Press (yes, Virginia—the paper did survive my time behind the desk, bloopers, misspellings, and all and is still going today), I covered a story on the meeting of the local beekeepers’ association. It was fascinating and a real eyeopener for me.
One of the members kindly invited me to visit his home for a tour of his hives. Naturally, I buzzed right over having no idea what viewing the hives entailed. Therefore, I was entirely unprepared when he greeted me and introduced me to his wife who laughed as she handed me a large, heavy-looking, white jump suit that very much resembled an early spacesuit.
Not sure what I was to do with it, I took it, thanked her, and waited for what was to come next. I quickly found out when her husband said, “You’ll have to put that on or you’ll get stung. It will protect you from the stings of the guard bees that will be swirling around you.”
Right then, I was ready to give the suit back and leave.
“The suit is white and completely closed,” he went on to explain, “as it’s the safest color to wear around bees. Any dark colors especially, and they think you’re a bear and really swarm!”
I was beyond surprised. I just wanted to go look at the nice little hives, get a little information for a story on how they worked, maybe have a taste of the product and leave! Not put on a 20-pound, stiff, white, baggy, one-size fits all coverall and play a game of dodge ball with a swarm of maddened bees!
Did I mention it was also a typical, hot, humid, Missouri summer day? And that I was also given a large pith helmet with a full veil that tied around neck and a pair of heavy work gloves to wear? Thrilled, I wasn’t!!!
But in the best tradition of newspaper reporters everywhere, I gritted my teeth and repeated the writer’s manta: “Anything to get the story!” and set out with my host who, incidentally, was not in full gear. He wore tightly sealed white slacks, shirt, gloves and a bee-helmet. Well, at least both of us weren’t going to keel over from heat exhaustion! He should be able to drag me, unconscious, back to the air-conditioned house.
It was quite a thorough and educational visit to the hives. He had a small smoking pot with him that he moved around over the hive lid, then lifted it and blew more smoke inside — to stun the been explained. I wasn’t convinced, as a cloud of bees came whirling up through the smoke and started closely searching for an entrance to my skin. YIKES!
He lifted out one of the trays of comb, filled with dripping honey, and explained the work going on inside. After the smoke bath, the occupants looked more like the aftermath of one wail of a party! Mostly hungover, making feeble attempts to rouse themselves to go for one more round.
He explained the working of the hive and how and when he would take the honey later in the year. Despite the imagined sensation that a few bees were crawling in my hair, sweat pouring down my face and back, and feeling like I was trapped in a sauna, I did manage to take notes and ask what I thought were passably intelligent questions. I only got a few raised eyebrows from my guide and was asked if I was okay a couple of times.
We stayed at the hives five or six hours — okay, about 20 or so minutes— before he replaced the hive lid and assured me the bees would quickly recover from the smoke. We turned to leave when he said I needed to move out of the way, as some of the foraging bees were returning to the hive with their payloads and I was in their path.
That’s another thing about bees — they make their round by landmarks, set up firm flight lines and make no detours. If they’re on the path and you’re standing there, they’ll try to go right through you. Fine, if you’re dressed for meeting bees; really, really, bad if you’re not. A bee safety tip: If you hear a buzzing and see them heading your way — move! Jump to the side, drop to the ground, climb a tree, but move. Bees always have the right of way!
It’s part of the hive criteria. You have a purpose, you do your job consistently and well, you persist. You don’t deviate and you work for the good of the whole. That’s the secret life of a bee.
I still wonder where they go when they just pack up, take their queen and colony and disappear. Obviously, this part is still their secret.
