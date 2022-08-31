Too Much Information (TMI)

Ever met a TMI-er? I’m talking about one of those well-meaning, friendly people sitting next to you in the doctor’s office, just brimming with thoughts to share. It’s as if the very proximity of your bodies on similar chairs in the same waiting room translates into instant kinship.

“Boy. It sure is crowded in here. What time is YOUR appointment?” It begins that simply. The room was as quiet as a morgue but now others around you turn toward you to inhale your answer.

If you don’t respond, you’re going to be considered rude. If you say, ‘I don’t remember’, you’ll be barraged with helpful clues based on the appointment times of every other TMI-er in the room.

So, all you can do is answer. Give a wan, impersonal smile and say, “2:30.”

Oh, boy. Now you’ve done it. A smug grunt circles the room like a lasso and tightens around your chair.

“WElllllll”, your TMI-er drawls. The wind up. The pitch...

“My appointment was at 1:45. I got here early because I know Dr. Mitchell comes back from lunch around 1:30 and I wanted to be here in case his 1:30 appointment was late.”

Think you can nod and escape? That magazine you’re holding may keep your eyes out of the line of fire, but unless you’re seeing the doctor for hearing loss, your ears are under attack.

The TMI-er will consider your nod a gesture of rapt interest. She has more to share.

“You’d think the nurse would schedule these appointments farther apart. It’s like this every time I come here. Last week my sinuses were going crazy, what with the high mold count. My nose was leaking like a rusty gutter. And headache? You know the kind… right behind your eyes. Well, I had a 10:00 appointment.

Guess when I finally got back to see the doctor?”

DON’T GUESS. She wants to tell you. Then, she takes a deep breath to gather steam for the next burst of intimacies. You’ll be privy to the thoughts, opinions, and complaints of a total stranger who’s chosen to bond with you.

The doctor’s office isn’t the only place these chatty characters are waiting for you. They love the grocery store. The produce section triggers dialog full of recipes and hints for detecting ripeness.

“Would you look at this cantaloupe? This thing was probably picked green. Ripened in the truck.”

Her voice punches through your thoughts like a wrecking ball. Oh, she’s only being friendly. But her cart creaks along the aisle, right behind you, and she has a wealth of chummy comments to impart. All she wants is your ear canals.

From public bathrooms to funeral parlors. You will always find a TMI-er nearby. You can’t tell who he or she is until the cozy tone of a breathy voice fills your head and boggles your brain.

I’ll admit it: I’m a TMI-er on paper, and lately it’s beginning to spill out into the air.

There’s no malice behind our actions. It’s a small-town affliction that affects a lot of us as we grow older. One minute, we’re breezing through life in our own little world and all of a sudden, we feel the need to SHARE.

Maybe it’s a bit of loneliness. Maybe it’s a furtive attempt to bring back the days when people actually talked to each other. When a stranger wasn’t a person to fear but a person to get to know.

Whatever the reason, just smile and nod when we do what we TMI-ers do. And, honestly?

Listening is optional.