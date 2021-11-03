TP standoff

For 11 days, our toilet paper roller has been empty. Oh, we have toilet paper. Rolls and rolls. And it is readily available for any bathroom visitor. The pile stands atop the holder, leaning against the wall like a tissue-y Tower of Pisa.

An empty gray cardboard tube encircles the spring-loaded holder at the bottom of the tower. That is the roll I put there 11 days ago. Its edges are getting frayed and the tube is flattened in the middle from the weight of hands grabbing the rolls of tissue balanced above it.

The first few days of displaced tissue didn't bother me. A single new roll stood nicely on the empty tube, and it was not a big deal. I figured whoever put it there was in a hurry to leave the bathroom and would later return to place it in the holder.

It wasn't just my job, darn it. Others had hands.

By the second or third day, the problems began. The single roll had grown smaller. Its fat, fluffy girth had dwindled to an inch of paper; it fell through the space between the holder and the wall every time it was used and set back. I picked it up from the floor and reset it on its perch.

Sooner or later, the guilty party would HAVE to notice the inconvenience of this situation and do the right thing.