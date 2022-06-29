Travels with Tommy

Two young kittens adopted me while I was living in California. I pulled back the drape, opened the sliding glass door in the kitchen and there they were: two small black and white kittens looking at me as though saying, “Hi. We’re home.” And then confidently walking into the house. There was no pathetic, sneaky, or timid attitude about their entry. They simply strutted in, looked around, seemed satisfied with what they saw, sat down and began bathing their faces and ears.

They were so confident I almost expected them to hand me a list of their needs to be filled: “Litter box (cleaned daily), brand of preferred litter, will eat certain top-of-the-line dry foods but like the expensive moist canned stuff better. We will require a feeding station with both a water bowl and kibble bowl that we’ll share, but we must each have our own moist food dish. An occasional treat of canned tuna or salmon is appreciated.

We’re both handsome, seven-week-old males; have not been to a veterinarian and if you’re considering having us neutered, we’d both prefer to remain unaltered. Don’t worry about bedding, as we’ll find our own after we’ve inspected your home. We’re sure you’ll find us to be charming, entertaining and tidy housemates. P.S. NO Vacuum cleaners in our vicinity!”

This may sound a bit exaggerated, but actually, it’s just about the way it turned out.

There are two types of people in the world — those who love cats and those who hate them. Period. I fall into the first category as I am one of those softie animal lovers. I must have something in my DNA that stray cats and dogs sense as they seem to always find me.

Tom and Sammy, as I named the two new arrivals, were indeed handsome cats. They both had the elegant tuxedo markings, complete with white spats on their paws. Tom was short-haired and sleek, and more cautious than Sammy who was a curious fluff ball who loved to explore. Unfortunately, this was his undoing as he eventually had one adventure too many and didn’t survive.

When I returned to Missouri, I brought Tommy with me. It was a long drive (about 2500 miles) and Tommy was not a happy traveler: He preferred to sit in the back and glare out the window at all the travelers behind us, much to their amusement as they’d be smiling and waving when they passed.

Part of our drive was through desert country, and I’d stop, put Tommy’s harness on him and take him out of the car to encourage him to use the ‘giant litter box.’ He’d have nothing to do with it. He’d flatten himself on the ground all four legs spread like Wiley Coyote after being hit by a falling rock.

I’d finally admit defeat and put him back in the car to continue our journey. I did have his water bowl and litter box in the hatchback area, but he mostly ignored those also. I’d stop for the evening, usually at a Motel 6 as they had a welcome pet policy and they all looked alike.

Tommy soon became accustomed to the rooms and liked the familiarity of them. I’d take in his litter box, food and water bowls and he would quickly visit all of them. In the mornings I’d clean everything, place the used litter in a bag and dispose of it in an outside dumpster.

This routine worked well on our travels until the one time I had to stay at a different motel chain where all rooms had only inside access. I checked in but didn’t inquire about their pet rules. I simply used a side door and carried Tommy, tucked into an oversized tote bag, down a hall to our room. I met another guest on the way and we nodded as we passed. I was surprised to hear the man then burst out in laughter. I looked back and he was pointing at my tote bag, saying, “Your tail is showing.”

I looked down and, sure enough, a long, slim, black tail was switching angrily back and forth. I just helplessly shrugged and hurried on to our designated room. It was the last time I stayed where we didn’t have an outside entrance to our room.

While we were traveling through Arizona, I made two impromptu stops. The first was a short detour to the south rim of the Grand Canyon. I took Tom with me for a short visit to view this wonder. He took one look at the gigantic abyss before us and reacted as if he’d just met a Rottweiler face to face. I had to carry him back to the car and make a note that Tommy did not enjoy deep holes any more than he did huge stretches of sand piles.

Our next stop was at Lake Havasu when I saw a road sign saying ‘London Bridge’ a few miles ahead. I was intrigued as all I had seen so far was desert and I thought London Bridge was still in London. A turn to the right off the highway and, amazingly, I soon came to a large lake with a bridge spanning it.

I couldn’t resist actually seeing London Bridge without leaving the states. Once again, I clipped the lead to Tommy’s halter and drug him out of the car for another exciting experience! He again refused to walk, so I carried him to where the original bridge now stood. A brochure explained that the London Bridge had indeed been purchased, dismantled, and brought to the states where a man-made lake had been specially built to host the reassembled bridge. I was like a kid seeing it, and kept thinking of the poem, “Pussy cat, Pussy cat, where have you been?” I immediately asked some other visitors if they would take a picture of me with my cat at the famous bridge.

They were a bit startled to see I did indeed have a cat with me and were hesitant about taking my proffered camera. You’d think they’d never seen someone with a cat having their picture taken before. The man took the camera and took two or three shots of us and then quickly handed the camera back. They asked where I was from and how far I was traveling. When I told them I was from Sacramento, California, and driving to St. Louis, Missouri, they both shook their heads in disbelief and abruptly left. You meet all types when you’re traveling!

Now that both Tom and I had seen London Bridge, much to my enjoyment and Tommy not at all, we returned to the car to continue our journey to Missouri. So far, our “must-see” stops had failed entirely to impress Tommy.

But we still had a few more states to drive through and maybe the giant ball of string found in Kentucky would be more to his liking. I couldn’t wait to see his expression when he saw that!

Janet Douglas is the former managing editor of The Farmington Press and has served as the newspaper's "Around Town" columnist for many years.

