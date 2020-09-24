Treasured what-nots and time travel

I sometimes suffer from a debilitating mental condition called “Wandering Mind-gitis." One of the symptoms is procrastination. It usually occurs when I have a job or project that must be done in time to meet a deadline. Like today.
It’s generally triggered by catching a glimpse of something that requires closer inspection. Such as today when I was on my way to the computer to write this column. Well, not this column exactly as I had no idea then as to what I was going to write. I passed the old pie safe that I use now as a china (read family’s old odds and ends) cabinet.
A small blue pitcher with the picture on it of Shirley Temple (the old child movie star — not the drink!) caught my eye. I hadn’t really looked closely at that relic from the past in a long time. It was one of the several things that survived my last move. After the move it had been removed from its nest of newspapers by someone and placed on a shelf in the old cabinet among many other decorative china pieces and forgotten items.
I took it out and carefully studied it. A head covered with bountiful, bouncy curls that surround a smiling dimpled face; the same curls that had led uncountable numbers of small girls during the late 1930s and 40s to be tortured by having to wear horrible rags wrapped around their stick-straight hair by their mothers so their darlings could also have the adorable Shirley Temple curls! Oh, the pain and humiliation of wearing those hated rags. The results were usually far from spectacular and, with my hair especially, lasted only about one hour before returning to the natural straight and fly-away style.
Holding that little memento from the past, it reminded me of so many things from that time. This had belonged to my cousin, Gloria. The little pitcher that was probably acquired about the same time that she was given a Shirley Temple doll; which I coveted greatly later as a child. The pitcher also reminded me of sitting on one of the plush seats in the handsome art-deco decorated Ritz Theater and being totally immersed in the latest Shirley Temple movie. I imagined myself being the one tap-dancing with great ability and style with whoever her latest partner was. Sadly, my tap-dancing success was on the same level as my curly hair style: zilch!
Returning the pitcher to the cabinet, I began cataloguing the other occupants arranged rather helter-skelter on the shelves. There were numerous old tea pots, pitchers and vases there, each one calling up its own story and memory. Here was a veritable physical record of my past and the people who filled my life those days.
A squat, sturdy vase with ears, “handles,” on each side and decorated with sunflowers and green leaves was at one time a very collectible piece. It was made by the famous Roseville Pottery Company, one of many such firms who made the decorative pieces so popular in that era. For a while, my mom collected vases and I’m sure this Roseville piece must have been given to her by one of her wealthier cousins who had grown tired of it. Very possibly by the Dozenbach family. They were cousins who lived in Clayton that we would often visit along with Aunt Ethel Detring when we were in the city.
I thoroughly loved visiting the Dozenbachs when I was young. I found them and their way of life fascinating as it was so completely different from mine. By the time that I was old enough to be taken along, the father, a very successful realtor in Clayton, had died, and his wife and two daughters lived together in the large, family home. I’m sure the home has been replaced by now with a tall office building as it was fairly close to the then center of the city.
The mother was a very small, rather frail little lady who always wore long, black dresses with a touch of lace at the neck, who moved slowly, spoke softly and was the decision maker in all things. The two girls were Amelia and Alberta, who, I think, was the older. This was in the early 1940s and I remember being very surprised by the clothes they wore; not at all in the current styles or fabrics, but in more subdued colors and styles that were probably fashionable in the very early 1930s. Neither worked nor had they married. Alberta was not allowed to work, as her father said it wouldn’t be right as she didn’t need the income and others did. She was also not allowed to date or go anywhere without her younger sister, Amelia. This was a problem as while Amelia was very sweet, she was also a bit childish and what then was referred to as being “a little slow,” therefore she was never selected to go on a date or to be a part of a social group of young people. They reminded me a bit of the book “Little Women”.
Two memories stand out vividly in my mind of my visits to the Dozenbachs: a time near Valentines Day when they served us delightful, heart-shaped ice creams that were chocolate with precisely placed strawberry ice cream centers. While they were delicious and quite pretty, the thing that impressed me most was when their maid brought in a tall, metal, ice cold cannister, placed it on the dining room table and cautiously opened the lid which released billows of smoke from the dry ice packed around the ice creams. She then extracted a long, metal tray with individual shelves that each contained one dessert. It was like watching sorcery being performed and I was totally awed. I had never seen anything like that before, and still haven’t all these years later.
The other memorable moment at the Dosenbach’s was when I discovered a lovely, old china cabinet filled with treasures that had been collected through the years. I at once spotted and became enthralled by a large, white, china Hen-on-the Nest dish decorated with delicately painted roses. I was so fascinated by that dish that I was later found standing in front of the cabinet, still staring and admiring that chicken dish.
That dish sits in my china cabinet today and I still cherish it. Every time I see it I think of the Valentine ice creams, the Dosenbach sisters and Alberta who had everything a young girl could want, except the freedom to live her life as she would have liked.
I love visiting the denizens of my china cabinet and recalling their stories, their times and those who lived them. It’s my own cabinet of inspiration and a happy escape by time travel.
The contents of my cabinet may be “dust-catchers” and “junk” to some, but it’s my go-to source for ideas when “Mind-gitis” has pushed me to desperation to meet a deadline! I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
