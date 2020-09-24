Treasured what-nots and time travel

I thoroughly loved visiting the Dozenbachs when I was young. I found them and their way of life fascinating as it was so completely different from mine. By the time that I was old enough to be taken along, the father, a very successful realtor in Clayton, had died, and his wife and two daughters lived together in the large, family home. I’m sure the home has been replaced by now with a tall office building as it was fairly close to the then center of the city.

The mother was a very small, rather frail little lady who always wore long, black dresses with a touch of lace at the neck, who moved slowly, spoke softly and was the decision maker in all things. The two girls were Amelia and Alberta, who, I think, was the older. This was in the early 1940s and I remember being very surprised by the clothes they wore; not at all in the current styles or fabrics, but in more subdued colors and styles that were probably fashionable in the very early 1930s. Neither worked nor had they married. Alberta was not allowed to work, as her father said it wouldn’t be right as she didn’t need the income and others did. She was also not allowed to date or go anywhere without her younger sister, Amelia. This was a problem as while Amelia was very sweet, she was also a bit childish and what then was referred to as being “a little slow,” therefore she was never selected to go on a date or to be a part of a social group of young people. They reminded me a bit of the book “Little Women”.