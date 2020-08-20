Trump Middle East Doctrine: Peace

Stability, Security, Opportunity – those are the themes of the deal which show the potential for a new day of economic prosperity. For any country, full diplomatic relations with Israel bring great benefits beyond peace, it means a new exchange of ideas, diplomatic and trade relations and access to new markets, new security technology and a step forward for your country.

For the United States it means another Middle Eastern country joining with us to recognize one of the strongest defenders of democracy around the globe. America is safer when her allies are safer and this deal serves as a major step towards additional peace in a region historically unstable with conflict. The Israel-UAE agreement will shape the course of events in the Middle East for decades to come as it most importantly provides the playbook for other Middle Eastern countries to follow, and provides an updated example to them of the benefits of engagement with Israel.

Ending the catastrophic and dangerous Iran Nuclear Agreement, relocating the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, helping broker the historic Israel-UAE deal, these string of foreign policy successes for President Trump in the Middle East are the most historic and consequential of our time. All of this comes as he continues to keep an eye on the larger threat of China and their communist influence in the region.

Just this week the U.S. and Israel announced the nearing of an agreement to build out additional cellular and internet capabilities in our countries without the use of any Chinese technology. When those who are losing influence in the region as a result of these deals are China, Iran and terrorist groups like Hezbollah, you know what you are doing must be right. The world is a safer and more peaceful place than it was one week ago and America is more secure with the President’s leadership on the world stage.

