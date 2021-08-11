Trunk junk

But then my husband retired. In an instant, I am accountable for every shopping trip I take and every bag I try to slink into the house. If I leave and then return from any trip to anywhere, he is usually there to greet me with an eye-scanning assessment and casual questions I don’t want to answer.

It’s not that he cares what I buy. John seldom complains about the cool things I pick up here and there; maybe a shrug or head shake accompanies those items that have no function or require ingenuity to fit inside the door.

It’s just that now he KNOWS. It turns my treasures to talking points and makes my shopping less exciting.

So. The car’s trunk is my secret holding tank. This roomy space without windows can accommodate almost anything money can buy. With skills I learned from games of Jenga and years of incorporating new things among old around the house, I can visit as many stores as I like and still arrive home with a tiny Walgreens bag between my fingers to prove I’d accomplished my mission.

John smiles as I step inside the house, glances at my sensible purchase of Advil and his world is as orderly and frugal as a monk’s.