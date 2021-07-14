Trusting God no matter what

Those who regularly read my columns know I sometimes share devotionals written by my friend Larry Davies. This week I’m passing along one he wrote last month. Larry said he has seen many examples of miraculous healing, but more commonly has witnessed times when “a miraculous healing was wished for, prayed for, but the answer was not what was hoped for.”

Larry penned the following example he observed firsthand many years ago near Amelia, Virginia. A young man barely 30 years old asked to meet with him. His visitor’s first words were, “I’m going to die.” He had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and because he had other medical issues was told he would live less than a year.

Larry recalls not knowing what to say. He could think of no words to ease the young man’s devastating and heartbreaking circumstances. While he cried softly Larry sat silently beside him.

After a few moments, the young man admitted, “I don’t know if I can face what is going to happen over the next few months. Maybe I should just end it all now!”

Larry knew they could talk about how suicide was not the answer, but he sensed that what the man really needed and wanted were answers to how he could face his tragic situation.