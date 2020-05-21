Trusting God with our future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first major battle of the Civil War was fought on July 21, 1861 in Manassas, Virginia. It is often called the “First Battle of Bull Run” or simply, “First Manassas.” While casualties were small in comparison to later battles, it caught the nation’s attention because nearly 5,000 were killed, wounded, captured or missing.

However, within any big story, there are always many smaller stories. One of these involved Wilmer McLean’s family. Their plantation sat on the edge of the battlefield, so close to the fighting that a shell went through their kitchen. Historian Rick Beyer wrote that McLean decided to move his family to a remote Virginia town where he was confident “the sound of the battle would never reach them.” As it turned out he was both right and wrong.

Four years later as the Civil War was nearing an end, Confederate General Robert E. Lee led his once mighty army into the very town where McLean had relocated. On April 9, 1865, Lee came to terms with the fact that the war was lost, and his only option was surrender. One of his aides selected the front room of a nearby house for his formal surrender to Union General Ulysses Grant… it was the home of Wilmer McLean. How ironic that the home of one family directly impacted by the first major battle of the Civil War, would eventually play a central role in the war’s conclusion.